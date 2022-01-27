The Montana State women’s basketball team spent three quarters playing below its standard, yet it rolled to another win.
The Bobcats’ struggling opponent, Eastern Washington, certainly helped them cruise, but the outcome was also a reflection of MSU’s stars, depth and current groove.
MSU improved to 12-8 overall and 7-2 in Big Sky play with a 65-55 win over EWU (4-15, 2-8) on Thursday at Reese Court in Cheney, Washington. It was the Bobcats' second road victory of the season, joining a 67-55 triumph at Cal Poly on Nov. 27.
“It was a grind,” MSU coach Tricia Binford told 406mtsports.com over the phone. “Our kids found a way down the stretch. It certainly wasn’t pretty. We had a lot of turnovers. But we had a lot of effort.”
MSU finished the first quarter 4 of 14 (28.6%) from the field, 3 of 11 (27.3%) from 3-point range and 0 of 3 on free throws. EWU was even worse — 2 of 13 (15.4%) on field goals, 1 of 9 (11.1%) on 3s and 3 of 6 on foul shots — allowing the Bobcats to enter the second quarter up 11-8.
“Eastern Washington’s defense was fantastic,” Binford said. “They kind of swarmed everything, and we just didn’t move the ball super well. We were super stagnant, a little bit flat.”
The lead grew to 23-15 at halftime, even though MSU’s field goal percentage dropped to 24.1%. Six free throws and more poor offense from the Eagles (21.7% on field goals at the half) helped the Bobcats build a comfortable edge.
It quickly became uncomfortable, and EWU went ahead thanks to a 12-2 run to start the second half. Back-to-back 3s from Taylor Janssen helped MSU regain the lead at 28-27 and 31-30, and the Bobcats entered the fourth quarter ahead 38-34. But the game looked like it could go either way with 7:20 remaining, when MSU was up 43-40.
The Bobcats went on a 14-0 run over the next four minutes to run away with the win.
MSU’s two biggest stars of the fourth were usual standouts Darian White and Kola Bad Bear, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the second half.
White led all players in points (17) and steals (six) while shooting 6 of 15 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the line. Bad Bear scored 14 points (5 of 11 on field goals) and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
“Darian is the kid you just put the ball in her hands for some situations and she just makes plays,” Binford said. Bad Bear “was an animal in the second half. She just did not get going in the first half, and second half, she just took off.”
The Bobcats also got good contributions from Leia Beattie (nine points, five boards, 2 of 4 on 3s) and several bench players, namely Janssen (10 points, 3 of 6 on field goals, 2 of 3 on 3s) and Madison Jackson (six points, 4 of 4 on free throws).
“Our identity has always been our depth and our balance, and certainly tonight was another example of that,” Binford said. “Taylor’s impact in that second half for us off the bench” was huge.
Both teams committed 18 turnovers, and EWU had a 30-10 edge in points off turnovers. EWU out-shot MSU 36% to 33%, while the Bobcats went 21 of 27 from the line and the Eagles finished 9 of 17.
The Bobcats are third in the Big Sky standings but are close to the two teams ahead of them: Southern Utah (7-1 in league play) and Idaho State (8-2). ISU will be MSU’s next opponent, Thursday at Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats ended a 16-day layoff caused by COVID-19 and have played five games since then. They will take Saturday and Tuesday off, Binford said, to prepare for stretches of three games in five days and five in nine.
“We’ve got to be super intentional of getting some legs back right now,” Binford said.