After sitting out for over a season due to injury, Ashley Van Sickle, though a junior, considers herself young.
However, she’s one of the few players on Montana State’s roster who has been with the program for more than a year. She tries to help the youthful team by maintaining a positive attitude. She hopes to build the confidence of MSU’s freshmen, which can be particularly important for underclassmen.
In recent weeks, the Bobcats appear unflappable. Currently sitting second in the Big Sky, they’ve won eight straight games.
With contests against first-place Idaho State (15-2, 11-1 Big Sky) this week, the Bobcats (13-5, 10-2) have a chance to take the lead in the conference. The Bengals host MSU at 7 p.m. Thursday and then the two teams will play at noon Saturday at Worthington Arena.
After an inconsistent start to the season, the Bobcats haven’t lost in a month. Their young squad has gained experience as the season has gone on.
“I feel like we’re definitely building our identity,” Van Sickle said. “Especially with a whole new team, we’re building chemistry and I feel like it’s clicking right now and it’s really fun. Practices are fun and getting wins like this is fun.”
From the beginning of the season, the Bobcats knew they could rely on guards Darian White and Tori Martell. White, a preseason all-conference sophomore, averages 14.6 points (sixth in the Big Sky), 3.9 assists (fourth) and 2.8 steals (first) per game.
Martell, the team’s only senior, is 15th in the Big Sky with 12.3 points per game and leads the conference with 2.7 3-pointers made per contest.
The Bobcats, however, have had to solely rely on them less and less as the season has gone on.
MSU head coach Tricia Binford has embraced working with a young team. While she’s pointed out her players are still learning — even during MSU’s sweep of Weber State, Binford pointed out her team made unforced errors — she’s commended them for bringing energy and intensity.
“It’s just getting comfortable with the college game,” MSU freshman Leia Beattie said. “It’s very different than high school. We’re learning to play with each other.”
Montana State’s Taylor Janssen goes to the net against Northern Colorado on Jan. 9 at Worthington Arena.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Martell and White aren’t among the top 20 in the conference in minutes played. In fact, 12 MSU players average 9.5 minutes per game or more. Seven Bobcats average five points per game or more.
In MSU’s most recent matchup, a win at Eastern Washington, four Bobcats scored in double digits. On their recent winning stretch, they’ve often had several offensive contributors play key roles on different nights.
Binford takes pride in knowing she can turn to nearly anyone on her bench. Against EWU on Saturday, freshman Katelynn Limardo paced MSU with a career-high 17 points. Five different Bobcats have led the team in scoring in different games.
“Everyone on the court,” MSU freshman Taylor Janssen said, “we’re always prepared to knock down the shot, and we’re always thinking about the next shot. … We all have confidence in ourselves and our teammates.”
The Bobcats have become accustomed to each other’s tendencies, too. Janssen pointed out she knows to be ready for a kick-out pass whenever White drives. Janssen also knows that if she posts up and draws defensive attention, she can locate Martell around the perimeter for an open 3.
“It’s a trust factor to be quite honest. You’ve got to have trust in your team, taking the right shot,” Binford said. “There’s just such trust.”
Binford said she wants her players to be able to predict what each other will do. This has happened more as they’ve had more time together.
She also pointed out she recruits players she believes will fit with the rest of the program. As the Bobcats continue to thrive in their own roles, this has been evident.
“Obviously with experience, people get more comfortable,” White said. “We’re starting to prove ourselves. … The experience is starting to really show.”
