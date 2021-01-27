Kola Bad Bear’s confidence could be at an all-time low, yet she always knows where to turn.
Following disappointing games, Bad Bear talks to her mother, Nadia, to lift her spirits. Bad Bear looks up to her. Her mom always knows just what to say.
Nadia is physically tough, Bad Bear said, as evidenced by the time she was hit by a softball this summer and acted like it barely affected her. She is also mentally resilient, Bad Bear added, as that incident led to the discovery of cancer in her brain yet she continues to support the family.
“She’s just a strong person overall,” Bad Bear said.
Bear Bear’s mother is her role model. The family atmosphere of basketball drew Bad Bear to the sport. And family is everything to her.
Bad Bear, a Montana State sophomore, is revered as a stable presence for the Bobcats. Not only does she provide critical minutes as a forward, she’s contributed emotional support during a particularly turbulent season. She will continue to play a key part of the program when the Bobcats (7-5, 4-2 Big Sky) host rival Montana at 5 p.m. Thursday and then play at UM at noon Saturday.
“This kid is a natural leader,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said of Bad Bear. “All the post players completely look up to her. She’s always reaching out. She’s always contacting, checking in. She’s kind of like the mother hen of all of them, just making sure everyone is doing well, but also setting the tone.”
Bad Bear, when asked about the most challenging experience of her life, would’ve thought of her torn ACL she dealt with in her final year at Billings Senior. But that doesn’t compare to the fear of losing her mother.
Nadia underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor from her head. Near the end of September, Bad Bear and the Bobcats were in and out of quarantines due to COVID-19 contact tracing. But Bad Bear managed to be there for her mother during the week of the procedure.
Nadia has gone through chemotherapy and radiation, but Bad Bear said she’s “recovering really well.” She will continue treatment for the next five months and will be periodically monitored, but the prognosis is favorable.
This time in Bad Bear’s life, she noted, has forced her to mature more than any obstacle in basketball ever could.
“I love that girl,” Bad Bear said, “She’s like my best friend. Personality-wise, I’m just like her. Quirky, goofy, just super nice, always smiling. She’s just like the glue to everyone in the family. She keeps us all going and is always there.”
But Binford said nobody would easily know all the turmoil Bad Bear has faced. She remains as determined and focused as ever.
“It’s truly amazing,” Binford said. “It’s been the definition of perseverance. I don’t think she’s ever come to work without that smile and personality, uplifting everyone every single day. She’s just one of the most positive people you’ll ever meet.”
Bad Bear’s father, Curtis, made sure the family was active. This included her sisters, Courtney and Naomi, who were also standout athletes at Senior.
Softball was Bad Bear’s first sport she participated in. Eventually growing up to be 6-foot-2, though, she was drawn to volleyball and basketball.
Bad Bear didn’t care for individualized sports. She loves the team dimension too much.
After growing up on the Crow Reservation, she said seemingly everyone from there supports her. If fans were allowed at ’Cat-Griz, which isn’t the case because of the pandemic, she figured her family and friends — and even other people from nearby reservations Bad Bear doesn’t know — would’ve filled an entire section of Worthington Arena.
Bad Bear said she plays for them. The significance of prioritizing loved ones has always been ingrained in her. This value is why she plays basketball.
“I’m really big on family, and I love a team sport,” she said. “My team is my sisters away from home. I love them. I’ll have their back forever.”
Bad Bear laughed when she thought of the improvements she’s made since she arrived on campus over a year ago. Following the recovery from her injured knee, she needed to build up her conditioning. Having never dealt with a shot clock in her high school career, she was nervous about keeping up with the pace of Division I basketball.
It’s challenging, but the work has been worthwhile in her mind.
As a freshman, she averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11 minutes per game. This year, she’s started every game and has tallied 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest. Binford has also praised her for her bolstered defense as she creates havoc for others trying to snag away rebounds because of her physicality.
“I still have a lot of things to adjust,” Bad Bear said with a smile, “to hold this spot and prove myself.”
Tori Martell, the Bobcats’ only senior, called Bad Bear “one of the craziest and funniest people” she knows. But her fun spirit, even in the face of somber hardship, is contagious.
Martell recalled Bad Bear enthusiastically pumping her fist and celebrating after making a shot despite a foul earlier this season. The entire team, like a family would be, was happy for her and was equally as hyped. Knowing what it does for her peers, Binford told Bad Bear to show that liveliness every single possession.
“We just love to see that energy every single day,” Martell said. “And when we do, it’s unstoppable.”
Bad Bear is learning to clean up her mistakes, Binford said. She’s fouled less, allowing her to be on the floor more. Binford called Bad Bear’s scoring potential “totally uncapped” with “a lot of room for growth.”
Binford pointed out Bad Bear is capable of catching almost any pass, another dependable trait. She supplies pivotal defensive communication, and her voice is needed for the other players who she considers sisters.
Bad Bear’s maturity, incremental growth and willingness to work for the team, Martell added, are crucial.
“She had to be a big leader and bring up other people around her,” Martell said. “She’s come a long way from her freshman year for sure, and she’s going to keep growing and I’m excited to see where she goes from here.”
As Bad Bear continues to develop, even with a high level of confidence, she always knows who she can turn to during trying times.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.