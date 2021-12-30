Darian White's career-high 29 points come in Montana State women's loss at Weber State By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Dec 30, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State's Katelynn Limardo drives past a Weber State defender on Thursday in Ogden, Utah. Isaac Fisher/Weber State Athletics Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Despite a career-high 29 points from junior Darian White, Montana State couldn’t overcome numerous turnovers and fouls as Weber State snapped a six-game losing streak to the Bobcats with a 68-63 victory on Thursday night in the Dee Events Center. “Darian is the heart and soul of our team and she had an outstanding night,” Montana State head coach Tricia Binford said. “But until we play to our roles, execute and have sharper focus, we’ll see these outcomes.”Montana State (7-7, 2-1) struggled offensively in the opening quarter, finding itself down 12-6 after the first 10 minutes. Weber State (6-6, 2-1) held the Bobcats to 17.6% from the field and 0 for 6 from long distance. MSU improved in the second quarter as Gabby Mocchi hit three 3-pointers, while White converted one from beyond the arc. Mocchi’s third triple gave the Bobcats their biggest lead of the game at 27-21 with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining in the half. White’s layup at the buzzer gave Montana State a 29-26 advantage at intermission.WSU opened the third frame with a 6-0 run to grab a 32-29 edge. The two teams traded leads four times before the Wildcats took a 47-39 advantage following an 11-2 run. A pair of Mocchi free throws closed the deficit to 47-44 heading into the final quarter.MSU chipped the margin down to one on two occasions, the last coming with 4:41 left on a White floater. The Wildcats built the margin back to five points and held at least a four-point advantage down the stretch. White’s triple with four seconds remaining drew MSU to within three, but Laura Taylor secured the win with a pair of free throws.“Credit Weber State,” Binford said. “They were tougher and stronger under the boards.” Thirty-eight of WSU’s 68 points came in the paint.“We couldn’t get our high-low going and defensively, we didn’t get it done on the inside,” Binford said. White finished 11 of 22 from the field, including a 5 of 5 effort from the line. In addition, she pulled down six rebounds, dished out three assists and grabbed five steals. Mocchi also hit double digits with a season-best 15 points.Kola Bad Bear added eight points, while Katelynn Limardo led MSU under the glass with eight rebounds, while recording a career-best six steals.MSU committed 19 turnovers and put WSU on the line 29 times where it connected on 23 tosses. The Bobcats went 12 of 15 at the stripe. Weber State was paced by Daryn Hickock with 28 points and nine rebounds.Montana State plays at Idaho State at 2 p.m. Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Darian White Msu Rebound Sport Basketball Tricia Binford Turnover Gabby Mocchi Bobcat Recommended for you