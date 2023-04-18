Darian White Nebraska

Former Montana State point guard Darian White committed to Nebraska on Tuesday.

 Darian White/Contributed

Darian White announced her commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday, the culmination of a lengthy recruiting process for the former Montana State point guard.

After receiving interest from more than three dozen schools in every corner of the country, White landed with the Cornhuskers. She took an official visit this week and found the fit she was looking for, in addition to a couple of familiar faces.

“I actually did have some other visits scheduled, but when I was there (in Lincoln), it just felt like home,” White said. “The girls were amazing. I can tell how close they are. They were so welcoming. They just took me around and were just like, ‘We want you here and we’re so excited for you to be here.’”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

