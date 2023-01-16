The Montana State women’s basketball team lacked energy and defensive discipline in its first game of the Big Sky slate at Idaho on Dec. 29.
The Vandals took advantage by hitting a dozen 3-pointers in a 19-point victory.
In the rematch on Monday at Worthington Arena, the Bobcats were much more sound in their defensive strategy. Idaho still hit 10 shots from distance, but MSU’s effort elsewhere helped it salvage a split in the series with a 72-65 win.
“I thought our effort was five times better,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “I thought we controlled the glass much better. We got hammered on the glass at their place, and we controlled the foul line better.”
Indeed, the Bobcats won the rebounding battle 47-32 Monday and hit 21 of 24 free throws compared to Idaho’s 11-of-15 showing.
But the real difference-maker was defending the 3-pointer. The Vandals hit 6 of 18 long-range shots in the first half but still trailed MSU 35-34 at halftime.
In the final two quarters, they attempted 20 3-pointers and made just four of them. Instead of fighting through screens trying to stay with the ball, MSU’s defenders switched more on Monday than they did in the first meeting with Idaho. That change, Binford said, “kept us in more plays.”
“We had an opportunity to control today, and I felt like we did that,” she added.
The second-half 3-pointers were all impactful, but they didn’t put the Vandals over the top. In the third quarter, Sydney Gandy and Tiana Johnson scored within 45 seconds of each other to tie the game at 50 after MSU had built a six-point lead. MSU closed the quarter with free throws from Darian White and Marah Dykstra to take a three-point edge to the fourth.
MSU (12-7, 5-2 Big Sky) went on a 9-2 run to start the final quarter and open a 62-52 lead. Idaho’s Ashlyn Wallace stopped the run with a 3-pointer and added a second one two minutes later. Beyonce Bea, Idaho’s star and one of the best players in the league, added two free throws to get within two points midway through the quarter.
After a free throw from Lexi Deden made it a three-point game again, Wallace and Rosa Smith scored inside to give the Vandals a 64-63 lead with under four minutes to play. The Bobcats closed on a 9-1 run, though, with seven of those points supplied by Katelynn Limardo.
Limardo hit two free throws to retake the lead and added to it with a jumper 50 seconds later. A Bea free throw got one point back, but White hit a shot in the lane and Limardo connected on just the team’s third 3-pointer to push the lead to six.
“On the offensive end, she’s got a lot of experience in these end-of-game situations,” Binford said of Limardo. “I think I might have been the first person to put my hand up, knowing that shot was in. That’s a rhythm look we don’t want her passing up. She’s one of the best shooters on the team.”
On Idaho’s final possession, Limardo tipped Gandy’s 3-pointer attempt with 10 seconds left, allowing MSU to run out the clock on the win. From her 3-pointer to her block, it was a strong stretch of play for Limardo, who finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
“It was a sweet feeling,” she said of her 3-pointer. “I knew that shot was critical for us to just have the momentum in our favor.”
When 3-pointers weren’t falling for Idaho (6-11, 2-4) in the second half, the backup plan was to feed Bea, who finished with 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting and a 9-of-11 showing at the foul line to go with eight boards. Wallace finished with 11 points, and Gandy had nine.
The Vandals led by one point, 20-19, after the first quarter, but the Bobcats flipped that around to lead 35-34 by halftime. Idaho claimed its early lead with the help of four 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes. It shot just 2 of 10 from distance in the second quarter. That outside shooting helped keep the Vandals close. Of MSU’s 16 second-quarter points, five came at the foul line and six came on buckets from Deden to start the quarter.
Deden finished with 11 points and six rebounds and two steals.
“Today we needed revenge because that was just embarrassing the first game, and we got it,” Deden said.
White contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds to the winning cause. With her scoring output, she became just the fifth MSU women’s basketball player to ever reach 1,500 career points.
“Having a split shows what we’re capable of,” she said of the two games with Idaho. “I think the first game we didn’t play as well, so (Binford) was talking about being a second-chance or a second-game team, and we proved that tonight.”
Elsewhere for MSU, Kola Bad Bear supplied six points and six rebounds with three blocks. Leia Beattie and Madison Jackson each tallied seven points. Dykstra finished with six points and three rebounds. Taylor Janssen had four points, three assists and two rebounds, and Grace Beasley had four points and four rebounds.
The Bobcats have now won three games in a row since a narrow home loss to Northern Arizona on Jan. 7. They won two of those games on the road — at Idaho State and Weber State — on Thursday and Saturday, making Monday’s win the third in five days. They will hope to continue their strong play with a game at Montana in Missoula scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
