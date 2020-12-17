In hopes of taking the lead back, Darian White scanned the court, looking for an opportunity.
The Montana State sophomore point guard had grabbed a steal and just seconds later assisted Tori Martell on a 3-pointer. Less than 30 seconds afterward, White assisted Martell again on a 3.
In a back-and-forth battle, White facilitated the offense and paced the Bobcats to a win. The preseason all-Big Sky selection chalked up team highs of 24 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and five steals in an 80-67 victory at Portland on Thursday.
Her points and rebounds totals were career highs as she was just one assist away from her first triple-double at MSU.
“Darian White is just a monster. She was just a playmaker all day,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “Darian was just unbelievable.”
White’s development has been pivotal for the Bobcats this year. Binford expected White to thrive as soon as she joined the program, as she started in her first career game last season on a team that won the Big Sky regular season championship.
A season ago, White was relied on to create shots for her teammates with her ball-handling ability and intelligence. This year is no different in that regard.
But unlike last year, White is taking more shots and is propelling her team offensively. On Thursday, she made 8 of 15 field goals and 7 of 9 free throws in 33 minutes of play.
“We’re developing her for the next level because she’s going to be good enough. I would take Darian running the show for us on both ends of the floor any day,” Binford said. “She’s a tremendous leader and fantastic teammate. She leaves it all on the floor.”
Portland played with a full-court press defense. Binford believed the Pilots presented the Bobcats one of the best pressure defenses they would face.
This is another reason White was important. Despite that defense, Portland struggled to keep White out of the paint.
As the Bobcats develop their younger players, White provides offensive and defensive stability. Binford noted White knew exactly when to take her shots and when to take her time to set up plays for the team.
“She got everybody involved,” Binford said. “Darian was really special today as she always is.”
Binford noted one of the Bobcats’ goals was to have a post score in double figures. Skye Lindsay totaled 11 and Kola Bad Bear recorded 10. Martell added 19 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep.
MSU outrebounded the Pilots 42-33 and scored 20 second-chance points. The Bobcats forced Portland into 20 turnovers and scored 20 points off of them.
Binford said MSU’s balance was “huge.”
“We’re fortunate we have some depth,” she said. “Really, we did a lot of things well.”
The Bobcats (2-2) led by seven points after a second-chance jumper from White with less than three minutes left in the second quarter, but Portland ended the first half with a 10-3 run to tie the game up at halftime.
The Bobcats totaled 12 unanswered points midway through the third quarter that included a pair of 3s from Martell and two baskets from freshman Taylor Janssen, who made her first career start after averaging six points per game in the first three matchups of MSU’s season.
The Bobcats have needed to rely heavily on youth this year. But that didn’t prevent Binford from challenging her players with tough games.
After a highly efficient performance from 3-point range in a season-opening win against North Dakota, the Bobcats fell on the road to BYU and Utah. Then MSU had to face Portland, last season’s winner of the West Coast Conference.
Binford had the same philosophy a season ago when the Bobcats could depend on their seniors who won more games than any other class at MSU. The Bobcats scheduled talented nonconference teams to test themselves. Then, Binford hoped, they would be fully prepared when Big Sky play began.
Portland ended the third quarter with eight unanswered points. Neither team led by more than three points early on in the fourth.
But in the final 5:29, the Bobcats outscored their opponent 15-3. On that run, 13 of MSU’s points came from players who didn’t compete for the Bobcats a year ago.
While she enjoyed MSU’s shooting early on, Binford wanted her team to find a better rhythm offensively. Against Portland, the Bobcats made 30 of 65 shots (46%) and 19 of those makes came off of assists. The Bobcats also showed more balance, as 21 of their points came from bench players.
This is what Binford had wanted. With just one more nonconference game at home against South Dakota State on Monday, she hoped the Bobcats would take steps forward as they did Thursday.
“This is a really strong road win for us,” Binford said.
