A point guard wasn’t initially a priority, but that quickly changed.
Montana State coaches weren’t looking to recruit that position as part of the 2019-20 freshman class. But head coach Tricia Binford and her assistants thought differently once Darian White appeared on their radar.
“We certainly went after her hard because we knew this kid would make us better because she was just so good and so impactful everywhere,” Binford said.
The Bobcats recruited her early, and Binford believes she and White connected in the way they see the game. In her 18 years of coaching at MSU, few decisions have paid off better than the one that brought White — a 5-foot-6 Gatorade Player of the Year from Mountain View High School in Boise, Idaho — to Bozeman.
White was announced as a member of a four-player recruiting class in November 2018.
“And, boy, has this program gotten better ever since,” Binford said.
All White has done since then is lead the Bobcats to three Big Sky Conference championships (2019-20 regular season, 2021-22 tournament and 2022-23 regular season) while compiling stats that nobody at MSU, not to mention the Big Sky, ever has before.
Binford said White has “over-exceeded anybody’s expectations.”
“When you’re undersized you kind of have to have a little bit of a chip on your shoulder because you have to prove yourself over and over again,” Binford said, “and that’s what she does.”
Climb to the top
It was clear White had to be a starter.
Perhaps it was not obvious to her, but it was apparent to everybody else that White was going to make an immediate impact.
White and her three fellow freshmen — Kola Bad Bear, Madison Jackson and Kenzie Stumne — arrived on campus in the summer of 2019 and had to prove themselves right away to an experienced core of five seniors.
“I was so intimidated,” White remembered. “We all were new, coming in with a bunch of upperclassmen, and so we leaned on one another.
“It was hard, but we came in and we worked our asses off every day. We did nothing but figure out our role.”
Once those summer practices began, White looked settled and confident even if she didn’t feel that way. Her play was convincing to everybody else, though. For her classmates in particular, it was a spectacle.
“Watching her challenge the senior class and then earning their respect and watching that develop, it was super cool,” Bad Bear said. “Especially as freshmen, we were so hyped, like, ‘Oh my gosh, one of our own is leading them! She’s a general out there as a point guard!’ So we continued to hype her up.”
Binford said White was seemingly immune to the traditional ups and downs that come with being a freshman. White was often the hardest worker in the gym, and the seniors recognized that.
“She was consistent from day one,” Binford said. “She just had all great days.”
White scored 10 points in the team’s exhibition game against Northwest Nazarene that November. Four days later, she was in the starting lineup against UC Davis in the season opener. She scored a team-high 15 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals — a glimpse of what could be expected throughout her career.
She went on to have potentially the best freshman season of any MSU women’s basketball player ever. She led the team in minutes (30.2 per game), assists (104) and steals (76, good for 25th in the nation) and was second in scoring (12.7) and third in rebounding (4.8). She was named All-Big Sky honorable mention and the league’s Freshman of the Year.
“I think she really wanted to honor her seniors,” Binford said. “She saw how talented this team was, and she didn’t want to let them down.”
That team won the Big Sky regular season title but didn’t get a chance to play in the conference tournament championship game because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite that, all of White’s playing time as a freshman was valuable the next season as she helped lead one of the youngest teams in Division I.
“I think when (the five seniors) left, it was definitely hard. We were young, and I think you could see that,” White said, “but they also did prepare us by pushing us that much and showing us when we watched them how hard they had to work and how consistent they had to be.”
After leading the team in points (14.6 per game), rebounds (5.1), assists (91) and steals (65), White earned All-Big Sky first team honors and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“She gained a lot of knowledge and insight playing with (the seniors) that she was able to carry into our sophomore season,” Bad Bear said.
The Bobcats went 17-7 overall and 13-3 in the Big Sky that year, earning the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. They lost in the semifinals to Idaho, forcing them to wait even longer for a tournament championship.
That title came in White’s junior season, when she was named All-Big Sky first team again and shared the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Bobcats earned the No. 2 seed in the Big Sky Tournament and beat Northern Arizona in the championship game, in part thanks to White’s six consecutive points in the fourth quarter that gave MSU the lead for good.
White said winning that title “still feels like a dream.”
“I don’t know what it is about that confetti that just makes me so happy,” she added.
White averaged a career-high 15.6 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds (second on the team), 143 assists (first on the team) and 84 steals (first in the Big Sky and 15th in the nation) as a junior. She was named the MVP of the Big Sky Tournament after averaging 18.3 points, five assists, 2.7 rebounds and two steals across three games. She scored six points the next week in the team’s NCAA Tournament game against defending national champion Stanford.
Not lost during the team’s Big Sky title celebration last March was the appreciation for the senior class of two years prior that didn’t get the opportunity to play for a championship. White made sure to recognize and address those five players — Oliana Squires, Martha Kuderer, Madeline Smith, Blaire Braxton and Fallyn Freije — in her postgame remarks.
“Just wanted to say that we got redemption. You guys are always in our hearts and our minds,” White said. “We finally got the championship that we always dreamed of.”
Numbers don’t lie
On Jan. 20, 2022, White scored 16 points against NAU to eclipse 1,000 career points. She became the 26th MSU women’s player to reach that mark, and she’s continued building from there.
As a senior this season, she has averaged 14.3 points per game. White had 1,274 points at the start of this season and added 428 more through the regular season, putting her at 1,702. She currently ranks third all-time at MSU behind Kathleen McLaughlin (1,761 points from 1982-86) and Katie Bussey (1,710 points from 2008-12).
MSU is 20-10 this season with a 13-5 record in the Big Sky, tying with NAU and Sacramento State for the regular season championship. The Bobcats will enter the conference tournament this weekend in Boise as the No. 2 seed. To become the school’s leader in career points, the Bobcats would likely need to reach the championship game and White would have to average just over 19 points per game.
Alongside her point total, White’s 605 rebounds rank 16th in MSU history, while her 446 assists are second and her 259 steals are third.
She has statistically become one of the best players the Big Sky has ever seen. Earlier this season, White became the only player in league history to achieve 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 steals in a career. She is one of just four players in Big Sky history to be named Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
All things considered, it is a heck of a résumé, but White hasn’t ever concerned herself with that.
“I just try not to pay attention to that kind of stuff,” she said, “because I feel like it takes you out of the moment, and I’m trying to focus on one game at a time, one practice at a time.”
White may not want to address the greatness of her career, but her teammates are happy to do so.
“Darian is up there in points, rebounds, assists, every single category. She is no doubt one of the best to ever play here,” junior guard Leia Beattie said. “And I think everybody knows that, and everybody’s eyes are on her, but she still stays consistent throughout the years and I think that’s a huge part of her game.”
It’s that steadiness and drive that give the people around her confidence that White will be a successful professional player. She has one more year of eligibility remaining because of the pandemic, but she instead anticipates starting a pro career after this season either in the WNBA or in Europe.
“I just feel like when she gets into a training camp she’s going to be a hard kid to turn away,” Binford said.
‘A real leader’
When White was a child, it was her mother Dawn who suggested she play basketball. Her father Derrick was already coaching her brother Derrick Jr., and Dawn could tell how much Darian loved the game as well.
But when White was in the sixth grade, Dawn died after a battle with leukemia on April 17, 2013. Basketball suddenly took a backseat.
“After she passed, I didn’t want to play basketball,” White said. “I didn’t want to get out of bed. I didn’t want to do anything.”
It was Derrick Jr. who helped her see that basketball could be an outlet. He knew their mother wouldn’t want her to quit.
“I would go to the court with my brother, and it just helped me live in that moment and not think about the other things going on,” White said.
White’s motivation to play well comes from wanting to honor her mother, who was a tremendous supporter of her and her brother’s basketball journeys. She admits she has a “really bad problem of putting pressure on myself,” so it’s best if basketball stays as freeing now as she found it almost 10 years ago.
White’s teammates recognize the expectations she puts on herself and acknowledge there is a lot demanded of her due to her standing on the team. But they credit her for being able to play well regardless of that.
“Darian’s role, the girl worked for it. It wasn’t just given,” Jackson said. “But she handles it well, that’s for sure. It takes a real leader to be able to do that.”
Added Bad Bear: “Watching her develop into this vocal, confident leader in her senior year right now, it’s admirable, and I cherish that because I know how shy and timid she can be to have to speak up in front of a group of people. She almost has to (lead) because of the elite player she is and the elite person she is.”
White’s mindset, leadership and stats have all combined to make one of the finest basketball careers at MSU.
“There’s so much talent in this league in a lot of different ways, but there’s no one like Darian in the way she impacts the game,” Binford said. “She’s proven it and she continues to prove it, and she earns it and she continues to earn it, and she will never stop.”
Indeed, White has no intention of slowing down. She’s not sure where basketball will take her next, but she’s ready for the challenge of it becoming her job.
“Even making it here has been validating, but now that I’m able to take it to another level, it’s really special,” White said. “And I’m going to take it as far as my body will let me and as far as I possibly can. I’m always going to play for my mom. She’s really somebody that I want to play for until I literally cannot play anymore. And I want to see how far and how good I can do on that other level.”
