Darian White looks to take her game to new level as Montana State women open season By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Nov 8, 2021 Montana State guard Darian White tries to take the ball from Northern Arizona's Regan Schenck on Jan. 23 at Worthington Arena. Montana State guard Darian White goes up for a shot last season at Worthington Arena. Montana State head coach Tricia Binford shares a joke with her team before playing Northern Colorado last season at Worthington Arena. If Montana State fans look closely enough, they'll notice a slight difference about Darian White.She'll wear No. 0 this season — a change from her old No. 2.White is hopeful the changes in her game are far less subtle. She wants to make a statement. "I have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, to say the least, and I know some of the other girls do as well," White said. "It makes me motivated and makes me not want to come up short again, to really prove something this year."The Bobcats begin their season against Carroll College at noon Tuesday at Worthington Arena. MSU will then have six road games — against Gonzaga (Thursday), UNLV (Saturday), South Dakota State (Nov. 18), North Dakota (Nov. 20), North Texas (Nov. 26) and Cal Poly (Nov. 27) — before finally returning home again to start conference play against Northern Colorado on Dec. 2.The game against Carroll is the first step in the long process of redemption for White specifically and MSU more broadly.In 2019-20, White was the Big Sky’s freshman of the year as the Bobcats went 19-1 in conference play but couldn’t compete for the conference title because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore last season, White was an all-Big Sky first-team selection and the league’s defensive player of the year, but MSU was ousted in the semifinals of the conference tournament — an early end to a promising campaign.White and the Bobcats have been so close to the top of the conference two seasons in a row. The guard is antsy to finally get there.“This year I wanted to take a big step in my game,” she said, “just becoming an all-around player, not just focusing on always attacking to the basket but also adding a 3-point shot to my game. I wanted a new start for the new season, not worrying about anything that happened in the past but just being a new player and a new team.”Hence, the new number.White — who is still classified as a sophomore because the pandemic afforded all athletes another year of eligibility — said the newness of the number was most important and the actual No. 0 holds no significance other than she likes it.MSU is not going to be defined by its past two seasons. But the team will be motivated by them.“Last year did not sit very well. The previous year was a historic season that we didn’t get to finish, so there’s a lot of reasons she’s feeling that,” head coach Tricia Binford said of White’s mindset. “But our conversations are more about staying in the present and what we need to be great at on a daily basis. We’re about building champion habits right now, and she’s a tremendous leader in that.”For Montana State to reach its intended goals, White’s continued growth will be vital.One of her top priorities is to become more of a long-range shooter. White shot 13 of 44 (29.5%) from 3-point range last season and 19 of 60 (31.7%) as a freshman. Binford said White’s shooting has improved this offseason, but a critical part of that development is taking advantage of defenders who choose to go underneath screens as opposed to following her over them.“This is a kid who’s going to play at the next level. A piece of that is not only hitting 3s but looking for 3s, and right now she’s looking to make the right play,” Binford said. “I think she’s hungry to look for that shot rather than have to take the shot because (the defense) gave it to her.” Even as White improves as a shooter, MSU has a concurrent goal of getting the ball out of her hands more often. The Bobcats had one of the youngest rosters in the country last season. Though they are just one year older, the talk around the program is that everybody feels much more mature and comfortable.“We are still a little bit young, but I feel like we look like we have experience,” senior guard Ashley Van Sickle said. “That just means we have so much chemistry.”The Bobcats are hoping that cohesion translates into a plethora of other offensive threats on the floor, meaning there is less of a reliance on White to score when the team needs a bucket.In that regard, Binford is already confident in the team’s options.“I’m going to have a hard time finding time for at least 11 kids,” she said. “We really have a deep rotation, and we can keep fresh legs on the floor at all times.”The team’s guards, beyond Van Sickle and White, include sophomores Ava Ranson, Leia Beattie and junior Madison Jackson. MSU’s forward rotation will include junior Kola Bad Bear, sophomores Katelynn Limardo, Lexi Deden, Taylor Janssen and Kenzie Stumne, senior Gabby Mocchi and freshmen Mia Hughes and Lindsey Hein.Hughes, at 5-foot-10, and Hein, at 6-6, may earn playing time over some older players because of their consistency in practices so far as well as the different skills they offer.“Lindsey is a great spark off the bench,” Beattie said. “She’s a really big presence in there. She’s an easy feed on offense, and she can finish well.”Van Sickle added: “Mia is very attack-minded. She does the little things that nobody really notices. She’s a beast on the boards.”Freshman guard Casey Ardern could likely redshirt this season, but she and the two other new faces in the program have worked to get up to speed quickly.“They’re definitely sponges,” Limardo said. “They’re soaking up every little bit of information that we’ve thrown at them. They’ve been able to respond well to that.”Getting the freshman post players involved in the team’s inside-out game, along with Bad Bear and Deden, should help open up the outside for shooters. Beattie said the perimeter players have to be ready when their time comes.“We know everyone’s going to be focused on Darian. She proved her freshman year and sophomore year how great she is, and everyone’s defense is going to be homing in on her,” Beattie said. “If we can get in those gaps and hit them and knock down shots, it’s going to take a lot of that pressure off of her and make defenses guard everybody.”Therein lies Montana State’s biggest challenge: make sure White has less of a gravitational pull on opposing defenses by forcing them to guard the other four Bobcats honestly.Binford said that will require patience. Montana State made the most 3-pointers per game (8.7) in the Big Sky last season and shot 35.2% from distance overall, the second-best mark in the league. Binford said the Bobcats will look for "a great shot for our team. For us, that could be a lot of different pieces." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. 