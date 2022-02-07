Spurred by career nights from Darian White and Gabby Mocchi, Montana State overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half Monday evening at Idaho.
White scored a personal-best 32 points, including 21 in the second half, and Mocchi tallied a career-high 21 points as the Bobcats won their eighth consecutive game, a 96-84 decision in Moscow, Idaho.
The Vandals held a 77-68 lead through three quarters and went on to shoot 2 of 12 in the final 10 minutes, mustering just seven points the rest of the way. MSU, meanwhile, shot 10 of 16, including four 3-pointers, to earn the win.
“It was a really, really strong second half,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “It’s a team that’s together, a team that’s fighting for each other and a team that believes. I thought they were able to weather that storm.”
With the win, the Bobcats took over sole possession of first place in the Big Sky Conference. They are 15-8 overall and 10-2 in the league, just ahead of Idaho State, which is 14-8 overall and 10-3 in the Big Sky.
White’s scoring output topped her previous best of 29 points on Dec. 30 at Weber State. Mocchi’s 21 points were her best since scoring 18 at Portland State on Jan. 16, 2021. The 96 points are also the most for MSU this season, besting the 88 points against Northern Arizona on Jan. 20.
The Vandals led 51-46 at halftime, and it was only even that close thanks to a Mocchi desperation 3-pointer that banked in off the glass as time expired in the second quarter. It was one of four 3s for the senior.
At the start of the third quarter, Mocchi and Kola Bad Bear each hit a pair of free throws to help cut into Idaho’s lead. White hit a jumper to draw the Bobcats within four points, at 56-52, with 8 minutes, 11 seconds still to play.
Idaho then scored on consecutive possessions to go back ahead by nine points. The Vandals’ lead reached 14 points twice during the third quarter, the last time coming with one minute left.
In the fourth, White scored nine points, had two steals and assisted on four baskets. She finished with eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and a 13-of-21 performance from the field.
“An MVP took over for us,” Binford said of White.
After a White jumper brought MSU within 80-73, Idaho’s Beyonce Bea hit a shot in return. It was the Vandals’ last field goal of the game with 7:34 left.
White then assisted on three straight possessions: 3-pointers by Leia Beattie and Katelynn Limardo that were sandwiched around a Mocchi layup. Limardo’s shot trimmed Idaho’s lead to 82-81, and Bad Bear added free throws for MSU’s first lead since midway through the first quarter.
Idaho’s last points came on free throws by Allison Kirby with 4:48 remaining. White hit a jumper 20 seconds later to put MSU ahead for good.
Bad Bear finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Limardo had 10 points and six boards, including five on the offensive glass. And Beattie had eight points and six rebounds.
“They were obviously super hot, but our kids believed and we stepped up and we found ways,” Binford said. “Gabby Mocchi had a great performance, Darian White was a star tonight, but it was a full team effort.”
Mocchi shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the foul line. She had three rebounds and one steal.
“The No. 1 thing about Gabby is this entire team trusts her,” Binford said. “She makes the right plays. She makes her teammates shine. She’s continually reliable in every category, and she was one of the hot hands tonight.”
Idaho (5-14, 4-6) had four players in double-figure scoring by halftime and five by the end of the game. Kirby and Louise Forsyth each had 18, and Bea had 16. Tiana Johnson supplied 14, and Paris Atchley added 10.
The Bobcats will remain on the road for the rest of the week with games Thursday and Saturday at Portland State and Northern Arizona, respectively.
“We’re going to see what this team’s made of,” Binford said of the schedule.
On Monday at least, the Bobcats showed the power of belief as they made their comeback.
“Right now the mentality is they’re going to get everybody’s best game, and they’re going to have to step up and they’re going to have to play their best game every night,” Binford said. “We’ve got to earn everything we get when we step on that floor, and I think they understand that.”