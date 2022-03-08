BOISE, Idaho—Montana State made sure Weber State notched just the one upset this week.
A day after the No. 10-seeded Wildcats eliminated No. 7 Sacramento State, they opened a double-digit lead in the first quarter on the Bobcats in Tuesday’s quarterfinal game.
But a prolonged run spanning the second and third quarters salvaged Montana State’s Big Sky Tournament opening matchup, and MSU advanced with an 81-60 win at Idaho Central Arena.
MSU forward Kola Bad Bear, named to the All-Big Sky Third Team on Monday, scored 18 first-half points to keep the Bobcats close and ultimately ahead at halftime. Guard Darian White, a unanimous First Team selection and the league’s co-Defensive Player of the Year, was held scoreless in the first 20 minutes but scored 14 in the third quarter alone to add to MSU’s game-deciding stretch.
“When you have the bye, you just have a little bit more butterflies that first time on the court whereas the other team played (Monday),” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “Defensively, we had a lot of lost situations (early), and we kind of regrouped going into that second quarter, and I thought the kids responded extremely well.”
Bad Bear finished with a career-high 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 mark on 3-pointers. White finished with 22 overall on 8-of-17 shooting. She added six assists and four steals.
Earlier in the day, top-seeded Idaho State fell to eighth-seeded Northern Colorado. MSU’s leaders wanted to make sure their team didn’t suffer the same early ending.
“This conference is extremely talented,” White said. “I think it’s the best I’ve ever seen it. First or last place, anybody is capable of anything. It’s really important for us, and other teams obviously, to not overlook any team because at the end of the day nobody has a guarantee of winning because everybody’s so talented.”
The Bobcats advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal. They will face the winner Tuesday’s last quarterfinal matchup between third-seeded Southern Utah and sixth-seeded Idaho. The result of that matchup was not available by deadline. Montana State split the season series with SUU but swept Idaho.
The first and second quarters Tuesday were alternately lopsided as the teams traded going on extensive runs.
MSU opened with a trio of 3-pointers — two from Bad Bear and one from Katelynn Limardo. The latter shot put MSU ahead 9-6 with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the period. Weber, though, had five different players contribute to a 15-2 run.
The Wildcats led 21-14 going to the second, and it was only that close because Limardo hit a second 3-pointer to end the quarter’s scoring.
In the second, Weber State’s lead reached 12 points, at 31-19, after a pair of free throws from Kori Pentzer with 5:07 to play. Thirteen seconds later, Bad Bear hit a 3-pointer to spur Montana State’s 17-2 run to close the quarter. During that stretch, Ava Ranson had four points, Leia Beattie hit a 3-pointer and Bad Bear had three more field goals and a free throw.
MSU’s lead, after a slow start, was 36-33 at the break. Bad Bear admitted to lacking confidence at times this season, but the trust from her teammates and seeing a few shots go in provided a lift.
“Just telling myself every shot is going in and having that next-play mentality,” Bad Bear said of her approach. “I don’t really shoot 3s much. The fact they were going in was kind of building me up and getting me going.”
Continuing the momentum from the end of the half, Montana State opened the second half with a 15-4 run to take a 14-point lead. Weber State never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.
White’s 14 points in the third quarter were the most for any MSU player in any quarter this season.
“I thought she was fantastic taking over in that second half,” Binford said.
Taylor Janssen hit a pair of 3s on her way to 10 second-half points and 14 for the game as MSU’s third-leading scorer. Limardo finished with six, and Beattie had five.
Weber State’s Daryn Hickok averaged 25 points in the two meetings with MSU this season, but she was limited to 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting. Pentzer carried the scoring load instead with 17 points.
“Hickok is just so powerful and explosive. The first two games we just didn’t keep her out of the paint,” Binford said. “I still think there were times we struggled to do that today. … We were more solid today, but at the same time she’s very challenging. She’s very talented.”
The Bobcats won despite being outrebounded 44-25. Much of the outcome can be attributed to staying within striking distance in the first half. White gave all the credit to Bad Bear’s offense for making that happen.
“That got me so hyped,” White said. “I wanted to run any play that we could to get her another shot. It was really exciting, and we needed it. She really carried us.”