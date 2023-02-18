Montana’s young guards did their best to make a game of it, but Montana State’s veteran forwards had already done too much damage.
The Griz drained four 3-pointers in a span of two minutes near the end of Saturday’s rematch with the Bobcats, trimming what was once a 14-point lead down to two, but they could not overcome 40 combined points from senior Kola Bad Bear and junior Lexi Deden. Coupled with 19 points from senior Darian White, the Bobcats earned a 75-73 win at Worthington Arena.
“It’s nice to know you have seasoned veterans that have been through this experience,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said, “and you just put the ball in their hands and let them finish. Let them take over.”
As dominating inside as Bad Bear and Deden were, UM’s outside shooting made sure the game stayed close. Sophomore Haley Huard hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 27 seconds remaining to bring the Griz within six points, at 65-59. Forty seconds later, freshman Mack Konig hit a 3-pointer of her own, drawing within six again. After a Bobcats turnover, Huard connected from deep once more.
Deden scored on a short jumper outside the lane for a 70-65 lead, but Konig drilled another 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play.
“We trust everybody out there to shoot the 3,” said Konig, who finished with 15 points with a trio of 3-pointers. “And then on the off chance that it doesn’t go in, we have rebounders, so we have a lot of confidence in our team.”
After a Deden free throw gave MSU a three-point edge, the Griz elected to try for a quick two points with freshman Libby Stump driving to the basket. Her layup rolled off the rim, though, and White added two free throws after being fouled.
Konig hit two free throws with five seconds left, but Bad Bear answered with two of her own to seal the game. Sammy Fatkin’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer as time expired accounted for the final margin but was ultimately meaningless.
The Bobcats were burned from beyond the arc again, as UM finished with 11 3-pointers on 27 attempts.
“I’m not concerned today,” Binford said of that perimeter defense. “I want our kids to celebrate this today, and we’ll be concerned about it Monday.”
There was indeed a lot to celebrate. The Bobcats (19-8, 12-3 Big Sky) swept the season series for the third time in the last four years and kept a strong hold on their first-place spot in the Big Sky standings with three games remaining.
White and Bad Bear, both seniors, were proud to beat the Griz on the Worthington Arena floor one last time. In their final seasons, they are pleased with where they’ve left the state of the rivalry.
“I feel like we’ve left it in, obviously, a positive place, but (also) how to prepare for it,” White said. “What it takes to prepare for a game like this, because it’s not just about the competition. Obviously, they’re a very good team, but it takes a lot more mental focus and preparation to stay composed throughout a game like this because it’s so loud.”
The noise started early with Bad Bear (six) and Deden (four) scoring the team’s first 10 points. UM’s Carmen Gfeller and Gina Marxen each scored five in the first quarter, but it was Stump — who had 21 points in the first meeting on Jan. 21 in Missoula — who came off the bench with seven points to lead the Griz (13-13, 9-6) in scoring early.
There were six lead changes in the first 10 minutes, but the last one came on a White 3-pointer that put the Bobcats ahead 21-19 going to the second.
But it was mostly the inside game where MSU found success.
“We talked about the post’s defense and how we thought they were gonna play behind, and I think any team that plays our posts behind is making a mistake,” White said. “When we recognized that immediately, we wanted to keep calling plays for them. … They dominated tonight, and it definitely showed.”
Bad Bear’s 23 points tied her career high from last season’s Big Sky quarterfinals against Weber State. She finished 9 of 11 from the field. Deden’s 17 points tied her season high from Nov. 30 against South Dakota State.
Both offenses cooled in the second quarter, but Stump and Konig each hit 3-pointers to keep it close. MSU’s only other 3-pointer in the first half came from Bad Bear, who finished with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the opening half. White had 10 points at the break. Stump led the Griz with 11 at halftime, and Gfeller followed with nine.
Similar to the first meeting on Jan. 21 in Missoula, the third quarter Saturday is when the Bobcats made their run.
After holding just a two-point lead at halftime, MSU held the Griz to 3-of-10 shooting in the third quarter. Eight of Deden’s points came in the quarter, and the Bobcats led 50-40 with 10 minutes to play.
The Griz responded with 33 points in the fourth, but they couldn’t get all they needed. UM head coach Brian Holsinger said the difference came down to MSU’s play in the post.
“The team that scores in the paint wins. That’s just the way it is,” he said. “You can’t rely on 3s in the long run. You can rely on it occasionally in games, and we’ve shot it really well and we’re a good 3-point shooting team, but we got to get more post scoring. We just do. And we’ve got to prevent them from scoring in the post, and we’re not there yet.”
Stump finished with 20 points, and Marxen had 10. Gfeller was scoreless in the second half and finished with nine.
In addition to her 19 points, White finished with a game-highs in rebounds (eight) and assists (six). Also for MSU, Grace Beasley had six points and five boards, and Katelynn Limardo had five points to go with six rebounds.
Montana State has three games remaining beginning at Sacramento State on Thursday. The point of emphasis after the Griz win, beyond celebrating, was making sure to focus on the details that need to be corrected before the start of the Big Sky tournament.
“It’s one of our biggest games of the year, and I think it’s more important that we’re heading toward the end of the season,” White said. “We’re getting ready to clinch a title. We’re just gonna have to learn a lot from this game. Not get too high about it, not get too low about it. Just learn from this game and move on from it and learning from our mistakes to be better the next games.”
