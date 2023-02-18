Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana’s young guards did their best to make a game of it, but Montana State’s veteran forwards had already done too much damage.

The Griz drained four 3-pointers in a span of two minutes near the end of Saturday’s rematch with the Bobcats, trimming what was once a 14-point lead down to two, but they could not overcome 40 combined points from senior Kola Bad Bear and junior Lexi Deden. Coupled with 19 points from senior Darian White, the Bobcats earned a 75-73 win at Worthington Arena.

“It’s nice to know you have seasoned veterans that have been through this experience,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said, “and you just put the ball in their hands and let them finish. Let them take over.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you