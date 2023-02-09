Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Everything seemed off, even early in the day.

Montana State lacked energy during its shootaround, head coach Tricia Binford said, and that carried over into the first 20 minutes against Weber State on Thursday evening.

The Wildcats, the last-place team in the Big Sky, led the first-place Bobcats by two points at halftime and limited leading scorer Darian White to one point.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you