Everything seemed off, even early in the day.
Montana State lacked energy during its shootaround, head coach Tricia Binford said, and that carried over into the first 20 minutes against Weber State on Thursday evening.
The Wildcats, the last-place team in the Big Sky, led the first-place Bobcats by two points at halftime and limited leading scorer Darian White to one point.
“It lacked a lot of focus. We just were not sharp, even in our shootaround,” Binford said. “I thought we were super flat. I thought we weren’t mentally ready, and Weber State exposed that. I feel we were very undisciplined, and we’ve just got to be a lot more focused.”
Order was restored after halftime, however. White scored 22 second-half points to finish with a game-high 23 in MSU’s 75-60 win at Worthington Arena.
Despite the imperfections of the game, the evening ended with Binford's 309th career victory. She is now second all-time in wins in Big Sky women's basketball history. She surpassed former Weber State head coach Carla Taylor (308 wins in 23 years) and trails only former Montana head coach Robin Selvig (865 wins in 38 years).
Weber State (5-19, 1-11 Big Sky) shot 8 of 26 after halftime and was outscored 49-31 in the last 20 minutes.
MSU’s defensive intensity was higher, the offense was better and the effort was all-around more appropriate for a first-place team.
“In the locker room at halftime, Bin said a few things that we needed to work on and bring some energy out there and that this team shouldn’t be hanging with us,” said Grace Beasley, who finished with 12 points. “That definitely motivated us, and we knew we needed to come out and play us.”
The game truly flipped with less than three minutes to play in the third quarter. The Wildcats had tied the game at 37 after a free throw by Daryn Hickok, but MSU closed on a 5-0 run. Beasley had a fastbreak layup, and Katelynn Limardo and Marah Dykstra combined to hit three free throws.
Montana State (17-8, 10-3) began pulling away in earnest to start the fourth quarter thanks to a 15-2 run, pushing the overall offensive run to 20-2. White scored 10 of those 15 points to open the fourth quarter, helping MSU build a 57-39 lead.
White kept driving into the lane and finding room to score — usually off the glass but also by drawing fouls and going to the line. Seventeen of her points came in the last quarter. White shot 7 of 15 from the field and 9 of 13 on foul shots overall.
White drew contact on several visits into the paint in the first half, but she just once drew a foul. That trend reversed in the second half.
“The first half, I was pretty frustrated,” she said. “But I had to grow up a little bit during the game, not focus on that as much and to go up as if I’m not going to get any contact and I’m not going to get the call. Focus on just trying to finish and when I did that I got a lot more calls.”
Beasley scored six points in each half. Prior to White’s offensive outburst in the fourth quarter, Beasley did an admirable job of steadying the team and finding ways to score as well. Combined, it was too much for Weber State to contend with.
“When Darian starts getting to the paint and Grace starts getting to the paint, we got a lot of paint production,” Binford said. “We really got our post play going, but I thought our point guards were really, really aggressive in the second half.”
Beasley was just one component of a group of reserves that was critical to MSU staying competitive early. As the starters struggled, Taylor Janssen scored all five of her points in a row in the first quarter to give MSU a 10-6 lead. After Weber State tied it at 10, Leia Beattie added a jumper of her own. Beasley’s first points came a short while later.
MSU managed just 12 points in the second quarter. Ten of those were scored by bench players.
“I definitely think our bench comes in hard, and we come in to attack,” Beasley said.
By the end, MSU’s reserves outscored Weber’s 34-16. Beattie finished with seven points, and Dykstra had five. Kola Bad Bear and Lexi Deden, starters who played through some foul trouble, scored six and five points, respectively. Bad Bear had a team-high six rebounds.
Hickok led the Wildcats with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jadyn Matthews was next with 15 points and seven boards.
“I think they were definitely fighting until the end. We kept getting to the foul line in the fourth quarter, and I think they just didn’t want the game to be over,” Beasley said of Weber State. “Credit to them, they fought until the very end. I think it was a tough battle, and they have nothing to lose, so they’re probably one of the scariest teams in the conference in that sense.”
MSU returns to the court at 1 p.m. Saturday against Idaho State.
