Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

It was a small moment, and it happened in a game that didn’t technically count. But to Kenzie Stumne, it meant everything.

Playing against South Dakota Mines in an exhibition game on Nov. 5, 2021, Stumne remembers hitting a shot and hearing the applause from the Worthington Arena crowd.

It was the beginning of her third year at Montana State. She had redshirted her first season in 2019-20 after a pair of knee injuries in high school, but she played in 13 games the next season — albeit never in front of a home audience because of COVID-19 precautions.


MSU Seattle U WBB (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State forward Kenzie Stumne (30) smiles after sinking a shot against Seattle University on Dec. 18, 2021, at Worthington Arena.
MSU ISU WBB (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State student assistant Kenzie Stumne, right, greets forward Katelynn Limardo with a special handshake during starting lineup announcements before a game against Idaho State on Feb. 11 at Worthington Arena.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you