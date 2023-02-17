It was a small moment, and it happened in a game that didn’t technically count. But to Kenzie Stumne, it meant everything.
Playing against South Dakota Mines in an exhibition game on Nov. 5, 2021, Stumne remembers hitting a shot and hearing the applause from the Worthington Arena crowd.
It was the beginning of her third year at Montana State. She had redshirted her first season in 2019-20 after a pair of knee injuries in high school, but she played in 13 games the next season — albeit never in front of a home audience because of COVID-19 precautions.
When the exhibition game arrived and signaled the start of her redshirt sophomore season, she cherished the sound of the crowd.
“Obviously every time I got in during my sophomore year it was empty,” Stumne said. “I got in that game and I hit a 3 or something, and it was the first time I felt the entire crowd cheering and me actually being on the court in a jersey. It was a really, really cool moment.”
Stumne’s knee troubles persisted, though. She had learned that summer that she had a torn meniscus in her right knee — the same side as her two ACL tears in high school in Minnesota. She still isn’t sure if it was a new injury or if the meniscus never healed after her second ACL tear. She had a third surgery regardless, making it back for the SD Mines game and, ultimately, for 12 total games last season.
Her knee swelled after each practice, and she played just 28 total minutes all year.
“Even before that last surgery, my knee just wasn’t bouncing back like it should have been,” she said. “I just wasn’t coming to terms with that, and I just kept wanting to push through because I love basketball. I didn’t want to stop playing.”
Stumne was afraid of hurting herself again and said she was “in a weird mental space with that.” But she couldn’t walk to class without pain. By halfway through the season, Stumne knew it would be her last year of basketball.
“It was a hard reality to swallow that that’s how my career went because I obviously had different expectations for myself,” she said.
Stumne was afraid she’d have to leave Montana State. She couldn’t afford to attend the school without the help of a scholarship. However, athletic trainers and head coach Tricia Binford helped her to navigate a medical retirement and remain with the program.
She could no longer play, but she would take on the role of student assistant with the women’s basketball team. The athletics department would honor her scholarship, but her presence wouldn’t count toward the team’s roster of 15 scholarship players. So not only would Stumne not have to leave the university, she could still be around her best friends in an official capacity.
“They’re still her teammates,” Binford said. “She may not be suiting up right now, but she’s as much a part of this team as anyone else.”
Ups and downs
Stumne played club ball with the Minnesota Fury, a program that has produced a handful of other MSU players in recent years. There, and with her Forest Lake High team, she exhibited a skill set that Binford was drawn to.
At 5-foot-11, Stumne projected as a “strong forward,” Binford said. In addition to being a great shooter with a quick trigger and a soft stroke, she could also post up. It was an inside-out game that suits MSU’s style perfectly.
Stumne had already received her offer from the Bobcats at the time of her first ACL injury. That was during the summer before her junior year. She said colleges lost interest in her because of the injury. MSU was not one of them, and Stumne committed a few months later.
“I truly was so grateful for coach Bin to stick around and know she still believes in me because a lot of schools didn’t,” Stumne said. “It changed the way I rehabbed too. I had something to push for and something to play for. It was a huge reason why I came here.”
She made it back to play for part of her senior season, but she tore the ligament again on Feb. 1, 2019. She called that second injury “devastating.”
Playing her first season at MSU was out of the question now, but she arrived in Bozeman with the three other players who made up the freshman class — Kola Bad Bear, Madison Jackson and Darian White — and knew she had come to the right place.
“That is the closest bond of friends I’ve ever had in my life, is with those three girls,” Stumne said. “I don’t have any sisters, and I tell them all the time they are actually my sisters. They are my best friends.”
They offered a valuable support system on Stumne’s road to recovery.
“She was always there for the team,” Jackson said. “Always competing, always working her butt off.”
When Stumne was finally able to take the court in the summer prior to the 2020-21 season, her teammates were impressed with what they saw.
“She was absolutely killing it,” Bad Bear remembered, “and it was like, ‘Wow, Kenzie’s back. She’s ready to start off her first year strong as ever.’”
In that season, Stumne played sparingly — just 52 minutes total over 13 games and never more than 10 minutes in any game. She had her career high of five points on Feb. 6, 2021, against Weber State. She scored 16 points the entire season on 6 of 11 shooting, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Her knee began acting up during the following summer, though. She had been playing well and feeling like herself again, so she put the pain out of her mind. But there eventually came a time when she realized that something was seriously wrong.
Doctors discovered the tear in her right meniscus and told her she could either continue playing and potentially make the injury worse or have a third surgery. Stumne chose the latter, which came with another six- to eight-week recovery program. She was back to play at the start of last season, but her time as a basketball player was winding down.
“I liked being out there a lot, and it did feel like how I wanted it to,” she said, “but at the same time it was difficult because it was almost like my body couldn’t keep up with what my brain wanted it to do.”
Her knee didn’t have the mobility she desired, and the pain was becoming unbearable. She visited her parents over Christmas and came to terms with the fact that she would have to give up the game.
“It was so brutal by the end,” Stumne said. “That’s why I made the decision, because there was no other decision to be made.”
New role
This season, Stumne can be found working the scoreboard in practices or taking pictures at road games. Along with Director of Basketball Operations Daniel Salle, Stumne also helps with the team’s social media strategy and content.
As a math major, she said it took a little while to find her “voice” as a social media manager, but she’s steadily improved.
Stumne will sometimes shoot alone before practices or help teammates with their warmup. But as a condition of her medical retirement, she can’t participate on the floor during practices.
She started playing basketball in the second grade and she loved being part of a team. It’s difficult for her to be around the game so much but not be able to play it as she once did.
“It’s kind of getting to the point where it’s like I don’t really remember what it feels like anymore, which is a hard realization,” she said. “I do miss it a lot. I see someone make a good play and I’m like, ‘Dang, I wish I was out there.’”
But she is still very much a part of the team. The players on the active roster make sure of that.
“I forget, honestly, that she’s not playing with us because she’s just always there with us,” Jackson said. “I still look at her as a basketball player.”
Added White: “Obviously it changed in the aspect of her not being on the floor with us, but she’s still here with us every day. I still live with her. She’s still in all the team activities, and so she really is still like a part of our team. She still is family to us.”
In addition to the formal duties of her student assistant position, Stumne also delivers the personalized handshakes to the team’s starters when they are introduced before games. She places an invisible ring on Bad Bear’s finger to commemorate the team’s Big Sky championship last season. She shoots an invisible arrow with Katelynn Limardo, one of the team’s best 3-point shooters. And she places a crown on White, who in four years has become one of the best players in school and conference history.
“It gave me just a little piece of it,” Stumne said of her handshakes. “I’m back on the court, doing something on the court.”
Binford called Stumne a terrific student and a player who has always embraced helping her teammates improve. There was never a question about keeping Stumne with the program this final season. She committed to the Bobcats, and they would remain committed to her in return.
“Every kid that has sat on that couch (in my office), I’ve always prepared them: ‘There’s going to be something that is challenging,’” Binford said. “We don’t know what it will be when we sign them, but we always commit to going through that experience and being there for them and being a part of it.”
Stumne’s teammates and Binford credit her for maintaining a positive attitude despite so many challenges over her career.
“To overcome that adversity over and over again, I know, can get tiring,” Bad Bear said, “but you could never really tell because she always had a smile on her face. You could never really tell how much she probably was hurting.”
Stumne said she is generally a positive person, even in spite of what her time in college has looked like.
She doesn’t think of the down times at all, she said. She cherishes the road trips and the fun games, not to mention the lifelong relationships she has made. She also is proud of herself for overcoming two ACL injuries and three surgeries to salvage some time as a Division I athlete. She will graduate in the spring and be honored with her classmates on senior night against Eastern Washington on Feb. 27.
“Yeah, maybe I wasn’t out there on the court all the time, but I was there. I was on the bench, and I had a jersey on,” she said. “I don’t have a ton of regrets on how it went because I could not imagine if I had chosen to not play at all.”
As far as college athletics careers go, Stumne’s was untraditional and filled with obstacles. She played just 80 minutes and scored 25 points in her 25 games. It’s not the four years she envisioned, but she considers herself prepared for life after college. She’s thinking about graduate school and potentially working as a college math professor or in an athletic department.
No matter where she ends up, she has already proven to be a good teammate.
“Everybody has a role, and if you hone into your role you’re helping the team as much as you can,” Stumne said. “Everybody’s role looks different, and I’m not really ashamed of my role because it was what needed to be done.”
