After 16-day layoff, Montana State women return to action with win over Idaho By Parker Cotton Chronicle Sports Editor Jan 17, 2022 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coming out of a 16-day break between games, Montana State was challenged right away.After having three consecutive games rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Bobcats played at home Monday evening for the first time since Dec. 21 and for the first time at all since New Year’s Day.MSU overcame an Idaho team that hit a dozen 3-pointers and a fourth quarter that saw a combined 54 points scored to claim a 79-69 win at Worthington Arena. “It was refreshing to be in uniform and get to play a game today,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “We’re still getting our lungs and our legs back, but I’m really proud of our effort overall.”The game marked the return of guard Darian White, who missed the team’s Jan. 1 loss at Idaho State due to COVID-19 protocols. She said she started feeling symptomatic on New Year’s Eve, the day after scoring a career-high 29 points in a loss at Weber State. She reported shortness of breath, feeling “very fatigued” and suffering from body aches.White later tested positive, and MSU had to postpone games against Idaho and Montana later in the first week of January because of the ensuing protocols. A third game against Southern Utah, scheduled for Saturday, was also postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Thunderbirds’ program.Against Idaho in the rescheduled matchup, White looked to be herself as she finished with a game-high 21 points on 7 of 16 shooting. She added four assists, four rebounds a steal and a 7-of-9 showing at the foul line in nearly 35 minutes of play.“Today was a bit of a struggle lungs-wise, but I think it was a really good break that I got body-wise,” White said. “The biggest struggle I had was my lungs, but it wasn’t anything too bad. I feel like we were well-prepared.”The Bobcats (8-8, 3-2 Big Sky) led for over 39 minutes of the game, trailing for just 27 seconds near the end of the first quarter. Still, the Vandals (3-12, 2-4) made it tough for MSU to pull away for good.A 3-pointer from Idaho’s Sydney Gandy trimmed the Bobcats’ lead to 40-37 midway through the third quarter. During a media timeout shortly thereafter, Binford asked her team for more ball pressure defensively. The Bobcats met that request and, on the other end, made a more concerted effort to get touches in the paint.Coming out of the timeout, White split a pair of free throws, but the Bobcats recovered the rebound. MSU then scored in the lane on three consecutive possessions — two buckets from Kola Bad Bear and one from Taylor Janssen — to create some separation. Katelynn Limardo capped what was ultimately a 12-5 run at the end of the quarter with a drive along the baseline for a layup and, later, a 3-pointer. MSU finished with 36 points in the paint, 26 coming in the second half.“The ball in the paint was really an emphasis at halftime, just what we need to do in transition,” Binford said. “That’s the kids responding and really being intentional with that component. The ball pressure was something throughout we were definitely concerned with when we were going to the other end. Idaho got a lot of great looks there, and without pressure then they get rhythm and then they get hot, and they certainly got hot tonight.”MSU led 52-42 through three quarters and never led by fewer than six points in the fourth quarter.Idaho shot 9 of 15 in the fourth, including four 3-pointers, to stay within reach. Montana State matched the Vandals’ 27 fourth-quarter points with 27 of their own to keep them at bay.“It felt like we were going back-and-forth, trading buckets,” said Janssen, who finished with 12 points. “I think at the end when we’re able to slow it down a little bit and use the clock to our advantage, that’s when we were able to hold on and finish the game.”MSU started the game hot, opening a 12-3 lead behind four 3-pointers — two from Gabby Mocchi and one each from Limardo and Janssen. The Bobcats led 22-18 after the first.The second quarter was an offensive struggle both ways, as the teams shot a combined 9 of 27. Janssen did most of her damage in the first half, scoring 10 of her points, and MSU led 36-28.In the second half, Bad Bear scored all of her 13 points. She added four rebounds and two assists. Mocchi finished with nine points and six boards. Limardo contributed eight points and nine rebounds. Leia Beattie also had seven points and four rebounds.Idaho was voted by Big Sky media and coaches in the preseason to finish third in the league, but the Vandals have had a difficult first two and a half months of the season. They were led Monday by 15 points from Louise Forsyth and a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double from Beyonce Bea. Gandy had 14 points, and Allison Kirby had 13.Binford likened Idaho’s start to the season to MSU’s in that both teams lost players in the offseason and then scheduled challenging non-conference games.“A little bit of roller-coaster, similar to us, as far as getting their identity going,” Binford said. “But I definitely think they’re starting to click in a lot of ways.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 