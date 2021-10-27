With help of overturned call, Montana beats Montana State volleyball By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Oct 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 TOP: Montana State’s Allie Lynch sets the ball during Tuesday evening’s match against Montana at Shroyer Gym. ABOVE: Hannah Scott hits the ball over the net. Jack Murrey/MSU Montana State's Hannah Scott hits the ball over the net during Tuesday's match against Montana at Shroyer Gym. Jack Murrey/MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For several minutes, Montana State thought the Main Line Trophy would remain in its grasp. But a replay review overturned MSU’s match-winning point, and rival Montana made the most of its second chance.The Grizzlies (9-12, 4-7 Big Sky) beat the Bobcats (11-11, 7-4) in a five-set thriller Tuesday night at Shroyer Gym, fighting off a spirited MSU comeback to earn their first ‘Cat-Griz victory since 2019. UM won 25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 23-25, 17-15.MSU swept the season’s first rivalry matchup 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 in Missoula on Sept. 21. Tuesday’s match started in a mirror image of the first one, with the Griz leading for almost all of the first set and overcoming several early deficits in the second. UM withstood every Bobcat charge to take a 2-0 lead. “Our serve-receive broke down at times,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “Our communication suffered because we were under pressure, because they were putting us under pressure.”A back-and-forth third set went the Bobcats’ way, with a 7-3 run to turn a small deficit into a three-point win.UM went ahead 20-12 in the fourth set, just like it did in the first. But MSU stormed back, tying it up at 22 and finishing with three straight points. The Bobcats went on a 13-3 run to cap the set.“To do that shows what we’re capable of. The frustration is that we do that in moments and spurts, and we lack that consistency,” Jones said. “But to have that fight and be able to fight into that moment was outstanding. Extremely proud of them.”The Griz answered a 4-0 MSU run with a 5-0 run to take an 11-8 lead in the fifth set, and they went up 13-11. The Bobcats took four of the next five points to put themselves one away from winning the match.They thought they had the victory on a block from Jordan Radick, a freshman from Bozeman. But UM coach Allison Lawrence challenged the play, not Radick’s block but when MSU’s Kira Thomsen went up for a kill earlier in the rally. The officials originally ruled Thomsen’s spike was blocked. The Griz contended the ball hit the net, not any of their players. That would negate everything that happened after it. After a long review, the referee overturned the call, changing the 16-14 MSU win to a 15-15 tie. Jones didn’t take issue with the call, and the official who did the review told him “she wouldn’t overrule it unless she was 100% sure that there was not a touch on the block,” he said.The Griz earned the next point on an MSU miscue. One play later, sophomore Paige Clark spiked her 16th kill of the night to end the match.“This rivalry always feels fitting when it comes down to a play or two,” Lawrence said. “To have it be that tight down the stretch, I think that’s really indicative of what this brings out of both teams, everybody’s best, which is what makes it so fun.”Clark fell to her knees right after her match winner, then joined her screaming teammates in a celebratory huddle.“It’s honestly the best way to go out,” said UM defensive specialist Sarina Moreno, a senior who graduated from Missoula Sentinel. “Last time playing in this gym, obviously a lot of emotions going into it. I just wanted to win so bad. I’m so happy we were able to do it.”Clark finished one kill behind the team leader, Catie Semadeni. Carly Anderson had a match-high 47 assists as well as 25 digs. Jackie Howell had a match-best 29 digs and Moreno added 14 assists and 13 digs.MSU's Hannah Scott led all players with 19 kills and chipped in 15 digs. Libby Christensen led the Bobcats with 22 digs, and Bozeman graduate Allie Lynch had a team-high 33 assists to go along with 11 digs.The last time UM beat MSU was Oct. 29, 2019, in four sets at Shroyer Gym. Last season in February, the Bobcats earned a five-set win in Missoula and swept the Griz in Bozeman."We went on this emotional high to get Set 4, and then, again, you get an emotional high to have match point in Set 5," Jones said. "I think our emotions kind of got the better of us at the end." 