Montana State rallied from a 10-point third set deficit, rattling off a 16-3 run, capped by three consecutive kills by Jordan Radick to post a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Idaho on Thursday night in Memorial Gym.

The sweep was Montana State’s (9-13, 5-5) third in its last four matches.

Radick, who had six of her team-leading 11 kills in the third set, finished with a match-high .688 attack mark. Senior Kira Thomsen, who also added six kills in the final frame, finished with 10 overall, while adding nine digs.


