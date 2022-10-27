Montana State rallied from a 10-point third set deficit, rattling off a 16-3 run, capped by three consecutive kills by Jordan Radick to post a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over Idaho on Thursday night in Memorial Gym.
The sweep was Montana State’s (9-13, 5-5) third in its last four matches.
Radick, who had six of her team-leading 11 kills in the third set, finished with a match-high .688 attack mark. Senior Kira Thomsen, who also added six kills in the final frame, finished with 10 overall, while adding nine digs.
The Bobcats rolled Idaho (4-17, 1-8) in the opening two sets which mirrored each other. MSU got out to 12-5 advantages in both contests, with Emma Pence ending the first set and Radick the second to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead heading into intermission.
The Vandals grabbed the momentum early in the third set getting out to a 10-3 lead before building a 19-9 cushion. Behind the serving of Delaney Shearan and Madilyn Siebler and sparked by the setting of Nellie Reese, MSU slowly chipped away at the deficit, taking its first lead at 23-22 on a Radick kill.
“It was a great team effort,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “We played the first two sets like ourselves, passing well and serving aggressively. We slowed down in the third, but we had players step into their roles, and I really thought Delaney’s serving ignited the come back.”
Defensively, MSU was guided by Lauren Lindseth with 12 digs. At the net, Pence posted a match-best four blocks to go along with seven kills.
For the match, the Bobcats out-hit the Vandals .217 to .149, while also holding advantages in kills, assists, service aces and digs.
Montana State plays at Eastern Washington on Friday night.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.