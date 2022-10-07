Portland State used a 6-2 run midway through the fourth set, building an advantage it would never relinquish, en route to a 25-15, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory over Montana State on Thursday night in Viking Pavilion.
Portland State (9-7, 4-1 Big Sky) out-hit Montana State (6-10, 2-2) .312 to .061 in the opening set, before the Bobcats captured the momentum in the second frame, outhitting the Vikings .194 to -.069.
PSU held its edge in the third set behind a .333 attack mark, while its strong serving game and defense limited MSU to .125.
The Bobcats regrouped to open the fourth stanza, taking an early 8-4 lead. Portland State battled back to take its first lead at 15-14, then used its late match run to cap the contest.
“We lost the serve-pass game, which is a staple for our system,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “In the second set, we settled down, but we let them off the hook. Portland State is a very mature team and responded by bringing their best game, and we just didn’t put up the fight we needed to get the job done.”
Kira Thomsen and Madilyn Siebler guided MSU with 10 kills apiece. Defensively, the Bobcats were guided by three players in double-digit digs led by Shayla Webber (14), Thomsen (13) and Siebler (10). Emma Pence and Jourdain Klein each had three blocks.
PSU was paced by Makayla Lewis with 16 kills and 10 digs.
Montana State plays at Sacramento State on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. (MT).
