Portland State used a 6-2 run midway through the fourth set, building an advantage it would never relinquish, en route to a 25-15, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory over Montana State on Thursday night in Viking Pavilion.

Portland State (9-7, 4-1 Big Sky) out-hit Montana State (6-10, 2-2) .312 to .061 in the opening set, before the Bobcats captured the momentum in the second frame, outhitting the Vikings .194 to -.069.

PSU held its edge in the third set behind a .333 attack mark, while its strong serving game and defense limited MSU to .125.

