MSU volleyball closes out North Texas Challenge with pair of wins By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Sep 11, 2021

Behind its most efficient offensive effort at the North Texas Challenge, the Montana State volleyball team posted a .300 attack mark en route to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 win over Jackson State on Saturday morning in the Mean Green Volleyball Center.Montana State (4-5) sided-out at 74.1%, while limiting Jackson State (0-6) to 52.7%. For the match, the Bobcats outhit the Tigers .300 to .162, while also holding advantages in kills (41-35), aces (6-2) and blocks (7-2). Offensively, MSU was led by Kira Thomsen and Courtney Weatherby, as the duo recorded nine and eight kills, respectively. Outside hitters Emma West and Jourdain Klein each added six kills. Setters Delaney Shearan and Audrey Hofer dished out 18 and 15 assists, while combining for three aces.For the second consecutive match, freshman Maci Abshier led the Bobcats with 13 digs. She also added five assists. At the net, MSU was paced by Jordan Radick with four blocks, while Klein and Kaycee O'Dell added three apiece. On Friday afternoon, the Bobcats dropped a three-set match to Abilene Christian to open the tournament. Later on Friday, MSU defeated host North Texas in five sets by scores of 15-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10. The latter match was MSU's five-set win in four tries this season.Thomsen paced MSU with 16 kills, while Hannah Scott added 14 and O'Dell had a career-high 11. Hofer and Shearan dished out 28 and 23 assists, respectively as the Bobcats finished with a .219 attack mark.Defensively, the Bobcats were led by Abshier with 13 digs, while Scott added 12 and Hofer 11. Radick and Emma Pence led Montana State at the net with four blocks apiece.Montana State plays at #9 Washington on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Seattle.