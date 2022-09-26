IMGL5057 copy.jpg

Montana State's Lauren Lindseth digs a ball during a match earlier this season. 

 Gerry Mooney/Contributed

Montana State freshman libero Lauren Lindseth has been named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

Lindseth, a product of Great Falls, guided the Bobcats to a 2-0 mark during the opening week of Big Sky play. The CMR grad averaged a conference best 6.14 digs per game, totaling 43 saves over seven sets.

“Lauren had a great opening weekend of conference play,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “We knew what she was capable of when we were recruiting her, and she’s done a great job getting comfortable and filling the role this team needs from the libero jersey.”

