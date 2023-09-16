Let the news come to you

Cal (10-0) remained one of 12 undefeated teams in NCAA Division I volleyball after posting a straight set 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 win over Montana State at the Wolf Pack Tournament in Reno, Nevada, on Friday afternoon. The Bears outhit the Bobcats .408 to .162 in the victory.

“Cal was quite physical and was big and long at all positions,” said MSU head coach Matt Houk. “They played a nice brand of volleyball. We tried to find ways to combat what they were doing to get the most out of what we could. We tried getting bigger and more physical. Toward the end of the second set, we started getting in a little rhythm and things started working a little better. We did a lot of nice things in the third set but made some untimely errors down the stretch that proved costly.

“We’ll walk away from the weekend with lessons learned that we will apply before making a run at the conference season,” he added. “We’ll take a 7-3 non-conference record. Sometimes the losses drive home the lessons a little stronger.”


