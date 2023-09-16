Cal (10-0) remained one of 12 undefeated teams in NCAA Division I volleyball after posting a straight set 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 win over Montana State at the Wolf Pack Tournament in Reno, Nevada, on Friday afternoon. The Bears outhit the Bobcats .408 to .162 in the victory.
“Cal was quite physical and was big and long at all positions,” said MSU head coach Matt Houk. “They played a nice brand of volleyball. We tried to find ways to combat what they were doing to get the most out of what we could. We tried getting bigger and more physical. Toward the end of the second set, we started getting in a little rhythm and things started working a little better. We did a lot of nice things in the third set but made some untimely errors down the stretch that proved costly.
“We’ll walk away from the weekend with lessons learned that we will apply before making a run at the conference season,” he added. “We’ll take a 7-3 non-conference record. Sometimes the losses drive home the lessons a little stronger.”
Jourdain Kamps and Camryn Greenwald led Montana State (7-3) offensively, registering 12 and 11 kills, respectively. The duo combined to hit .439 from the floor, while the rest of the Bobcat contingent went .000 from the field.
Montana State fell to Nevada on Thursday night as the Wolf Pack rallied for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 win over the Bobcats. MSU was led by Kira Thomsen and Madilyn Siebler with 15 and 14 kills, respectively. In addition, Siebler chipped in 20 digs, while Thomsen and Lauren Lindseth recorded 15 and 14 apiece. Jordan Radick paced the Cats at the net with six blocks.
With her eighth dig against the Wolf Pack, Thomsen, a senior from Parker, Colorado, notched her 1,000th career save, making her the 10th Bobcat to reach the milestone. She also became just one of four MSU players in the exclusive 1,000 kills/digs club, joining Mindy Nowak, Stephanie Laya, and Meggie Malyurek.
MSU opens Big Sky Conference play at Idaho on Sept. 21.
“The non-conference is behind us, and the plates are all clean,” Houk said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.