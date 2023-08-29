MSU OSU volleyball (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State senior Kira Thomsen digs a ball during a match against Oregon State on Friday at Shroyer Gym.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State senior outside hitter Kira Thomsen has been named Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week after her outstanding performance at the Bobcat/Blackridge Invite over the weekend, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

Thomsen, a product of Parker, Colorado, helped MSU win all three matches, including a 3-2 win over Power 5 and Pac-12 opponent Oregon State.

Thomsen was in double-digit kills in all three matches, including a weekend-best 17 kills against Kennesaw State. She had her best match as the Bobcats defeated former Big Sky foe North Dakota. Against the Fighting Hawks she posted 14 kills, a .268 attack mark and five service aces. Thomsen registered 14 kills, eight digs, one ace and a block against OSU.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you