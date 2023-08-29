Montana State senior outside hitter Kira Thomsen has been named Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week after her outstanding performance at the Bobcat/Blackridge Invite over the weekend, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.
Thomsen, a product of Parker, Colorado, helped MSU win all three matches, including a 3-2 win over Power 5 and Pac-12 opponent Oregon State.
Thomsen was in double-digit kills in all three matches, including a weekend-best 17 kills against Kennesaw State. She had her best match as the Bobcats defeated former Big Sky foe North Dakota. Against the Fighting Hawks she posted 14 kills, a .268 attack mark and five service aces. Thomsen registered 14 kills, eight digs, one ace and a block against OSU.
“Kira is no doubt one of the best undersized outsides I’ve been around in my 20-year career,” said MSU first-year head coach Matt Houk. “She is a really good, put together, all-around volleyball player. She can do it all — she can pass, she can dig, she can serve and she can clearly attack. She gives you every ounce of what she’s got, and I love that about her.”
For the weekend, she totaled 45 kills, averaging 3.46 per set. She also recorded 55.5 points, averaging 4.27 per outing. In addition, Thomsen added seven aces, averaged 1.69 digs per set and notched seven blocks.
Senior Avery Turnage was Montana State’s defensive player of the week nominee after averaging 1.36 blocks per set, including a career-high 10 blocks in MSU’s win over North Dakota.
