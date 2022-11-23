Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State volleyball players Kira Thomsen and Jordan Radick have been named to All-Big Sky Conference Volleyball squads, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. Thomsen, a junior outside hitter from Parker, Colorado, was named First Team All-Big Sky, while Radick, a sophomore middle blocker from Bozeman, received Second Team All-Big Sky kudos.

Thomsen returned to the Bobcat rotation after missing 14 matches due to injury against Montana on Sept. 30. Three weeks ago, she was named the GameChanger/AVCA NCAA Division I National Player of the Year after averaging 6.0 kills and 6.4 points per set in wins over Portland State and Sacramento State. She also hit .405 and added 29 digs. Against Portland State, Thomsen notched a career-high 32 kills, while hitting .444 and adding 20 digs.

She has been in double-figure kills in 12 of 14 matches and double-digit digs in seven of 14 outings. For the season, Thomsen has tallied six double-doubles. On Oct. 28th at Eastern Washington, Thomsen’s 19th kill of the match gave her 1,000 for her career, making her the 17th member of MSU’s 1,000-kill club. Earlier in the season, Thomsen notched a career-best 26 digs at Portland State. Last season, she was a Second Team All-Big Sky pick.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you