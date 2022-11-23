Montana State volleyball players Kira Thomsen and Jordan Radick have been named to All-Big Sky Conference Volleyball squads, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. Thomsen, a junior outside hitter from Parker, Colorado, was named First Team All-Big Sky, while Radick, a sophomore middle blocker from Bozeman, received Second Team All-Big Sky kudos.
Thomsen returned to the Bobcat rotation after missing 14 matches due to injury against Montana on Sept. 30. Three weeks ago, she was named the GameChanger/AVCA NCAA Division I National Player of the Year after averaging 6.0 kills and 6.4 points per set in wins over Portland State and Sacramento State. She also hit .405 and added 29 digs. Against Portland State, Thomsen notched a career-high 32 kills, while hitting .444 and adding 20 digs.
She has been in double-figure kills in 12 of 14 matches and double-digit digs in seven of 14 outings. For the season, Thomsen has tallied six double-doubles. On Oct. 28th at Eastern Washington, Thomsen’s 19th kill of the match gave her 1,000 for her career, making her the 17th member of MSU’s 1,000-kill club. Earlier in the season, Thomsen notched a career-best 26 digs at Portland State. Last season, she was a Second Team All-Big Sky pick.
“Coming back from an early season injury, Kira grabbed another gear which allowed us to beat some of the top teams in the conference,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “She’s made us more of what we’ve wanted to be. This is a nice honor for Kira as she works hard and is a great leader. It’s nice to see her ger rewarded for all she does for the team.”
Radick averages 2.23 kills and .89 blocks per set, while hitting a team-best .313 from the field. Against Weber State on Oct. 22, she matched a career-high 15 kills. The Bozeman High product has been in double-figure kills on 10 occasions and has notched 10 matches with four or more blocks. On the season, she has registered nine matches hitting .350 or better. Radick was the 2021 Big Sky Freshman of the Year and was a 2021 All-Big Sky Second Team selection, as well.
“Jordan, being the Big Sky Freshman of the Year, didn’t have a sophomore slump and is always a force for teams to worry about,” Aiazzi said. “She’s also very deserving of the award and it’s nice the conference recognizes her as an impact player. When it comes to Jordan, the sky’s the limit.”
