Montana State sophomore middle blocker Emma Pence was named the Big Sky's offensive player of the week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. It marked the first time a Bobcat has been honored this season.
Pence, a product of Carson City, Nevada, had an outstanding offensive weekend for the Bobcats as MSU defeated Northern Arizona 3-0. This was after suffering a hard-fought 3-2 setback to the Lumberjacks on Saturday night.
In eight sets, Pence averaged 2.5 kills per set while hitting .514 from the field. In Sunday's win, Pence notched nine kills and a .500 attack mark. On Saturday, she posted 11 kills and a .529 percentage. Pence leads the Big Sky in hitting at .463.
“Offensively and defensively, Emma has proven to be a high value to the program,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “She goes out there and gets big blocks at key moments, and offensively, she continues to produce, coming off two nights hitting over .500. That’s what elite middle blockers do.”
Pence was also strong on the defensive side in MSU's split with Northern Arizona. On the weekend, she totaled nine block assists, averaging 1.13 per set. In Saturday's 3-2 loss to NAU, Pence recorded a team-best five blocks. Pence also leads the Big Sky with 1.36 blocks per set.
