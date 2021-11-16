Montana State volleyball's Jordan Radick among all-Big Sky selections By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State's Jordan Radick MSU / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four Montana State standouts garnered second-team all-Big Sky accolades, the league office announced on Tuesday morning. Jordan Radick, Hannah Scott, Emma Pence and Kira Thomsen were named to the all-conference squad.“I am really happy for Hannah, Emma, Kira and Jordan for their individual recognition,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “It’s always a huge honor to be acknowledged by your peers.”“Having spoken to each of them, they are happy yet not satisfied,” Jones added. “The individual awards are a nice stepping-stone on the path to team achievement. They’re all focused on what’s ahead of them this week.” Radick, a true freshman from Bozeman, leads the Bobcats with a .284 attack percentage, while averaging 1.76 kills and .98 blocks per set. Her .328 attack mark in Big Sky play ranks sixth overall.Radick recorded a season-high 11 kills against Portland State and a season-high 12 blocks versus Arkansas. She has tallied seven matches hitting .400 or better and has 14 matches with four blocks or more.Radick’s best offensive performance was at Southern Utah, where the 6-foot-2 middle blocker registered eight kills, a .700 attack mark and four blocks in a three-set match.Scott, a 5-10 senior outside hitter, went over the 1,000-kill mark with her fourth kill against Portland on Sept. 3. The Hawthorne, California, product became the 16th member of MSU’s 1,000-kill club. Her 1,236 career kills rank fifth on Montana State’s all-time kills chart.On the season, she is averaging 3.02 kills per set. Scott’s best performance came against No. 7 Washington on Sept. 16 with 17 kills, while hitting .400 from the floor. Scott added nine digs, five blocks and an ace as the Bobcats almost pulled off the upset over the Huskies. Scott was named to the Boise State all-tournament team in August. She has been in double-figure kills in 16 of 25 matches. Scott is first on the squad with 330 points. During the spring season, Scott had a breakout campaign which culminated in being named to the all-Big Sky first team as she averaged 2.89 kills, while hitting .232 from the floor.Pence, a 6-2 middle blocker, ranks first in the Big Sky in blocks per set (1.37), which ranks 12th in the nation. Her 141 total blocks also tops the league and ranks second in the country. The Carson City, Nevada, product has recorded double-figure kills five times, matching a season-best 11 against Weber State on Sept. 30.Pence has matched a season-high nine blocks on three occasions this season, coming against Montana, Idaho State and Boise State. As one of two players in the league that garnered Big Sky offensive and defensive player of the week accolades during the spring, she earned Big Sky defensive player of the week for the week of Oct. 4. Last spring, she garnered first-team all-Big Sky honors for her efforts.Thomsen is in her third season with the Bobcats and has established herself as an offensive and defensive stalwart. On the season, she has tallied double-figure kills on 18 occasions and has produced 10 double-doubles.She matched a season-best 18 kills in MSU’s 3-1 win over Sacramento State on Oct. 14. Thomsen ranks first on the team in digs (263) and service aces (29). She is second on the squad with 307 kills.On Sept. 30 against Weber State, Thomsen notched a season-high 24 digs. Her 353 points is second on the team. Thomsen earned tournament MVP honors at the Boise State Invitational to open the season. Last spring, Thomsen earned all-Big Sky first-team honors.MSU opens the Big Sky tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday when it faces Northern Arizona in Ogden, Utah. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kira Thomsen Emma Pence Hannah Scott Jordan Radick Sport Volleyball Kill League Recommended for you