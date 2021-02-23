Montana State sophomore Emma Pence was named the Big Sky defensive player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
Pence was instrumental in the Bobcats’ sweep of Idaho State over the weekend. She averaged an impressive 1.7 blocks per set. The Carson City, Nevada, product posted nine blocks on Saturday night, averaging 1.8 per set. On Sunday evening, she registered eight blocks for an average of 1.6 per contest.
On the season, Pence's 1.5 blocks per set leads the Big Sky and ranks 18th in the nation. This is her second weekly award of the season after being honored for her offensive play on Feb. 9.
MSU’s Hannah Scott was nominated for the Big Sky’s offensive player of the week.
