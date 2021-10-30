Montana State volleyball's Allie Lynch savoring final days during memorable time in Bozeman By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Oct 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Then-Bozeman senior Allie Lynch encourages her teammates during the Class AA tournament in 2016 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Allie Lynch tips the ball past Helena blockers in 2016 at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Montana State's Allie Lynch sets the ball during an exhibition against TCU on Aug. 19 at Shroyer Gym. Garrett Becker / MSU Montana State's Allie Lynch, left, and Emma Pence set up a block against Montana in 2019 at Shroyer Gym. Andrew Pedersen/MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allie Lynch’s successful college career has traversed quite a bit of rocky terrain.Lynch’s freshman season at Montana State in 2017 was shortened because of an injury that resulted in a medical hardship (she declined to discuss the specifics). That same year, Lynch’s teammate, Hailey Merkes, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The coronavirus pandemic postponed Lynch’s junior season to this past spring, where masks, distancing and fan-less crowds abounded.“There have been bumps in the road the whole time,” Lynch told 406mtsports.com a month ago. “We've overcome hard stuff.” All of those difficult memories have given Lynch, a setter from Bozeman, extra appreciation this fall. It’s her final season as a Bobcat, so she wants to relish her diminishing volleyball experiences before she begins a new phase of her life.Lynch gained another tough memory on Tuesday, when the Bobcats lost to rival Montana in five tense sets at Shroyer Gym. It was Lynch’s last match against the Grizzlies at home and likely ever, unless the teams meet at the Big Sky tournament.But even the latest sour note in a bittersweet career came paired with a positive takeaway. After struggling in the first two sets, Lynch and her teammates mounted an impressive comeback — both in the match and the fourth set — and were one overturned call away from winning.Lynch still has a winning record in her career against the Griz, one that was bolstered with a sweep in Missoula on Sept. 21.“It’s just an unreal feeling being in front of someone else's crowd and you're kind of the only one celebrating,” Lynch said. “We don't get it in very many other atmospheres other than 'Cat-Griz.”MSU head coach Daniel Jones saw a noticeable difference between Lynch’s demeanor and Audrey Hofer’s during that match. Hofer, a freshman setter from Helena, had wide eyes as she prepared to play in front of 1,072 spectators at Dahlberg Arena, Jones said.“It can be a little overwhelming in that moment, but Allie’s been there and done that for four years now,” Jones said last month. “It was just, ‘Hey, I'm going to go execute, I'm going to do my job and then I'll rotate out and we'll do it again when I get back in.’ That calmness about her was really nice. It was a really nice steadying influence.”That calmness didn’t start at MSU. She possessed that trait when she was playing at Bozeman High, according to her then-coach Erika Gustavsen. Lynch led the Hawks to the 2015 Class AA title, the first and only state championship in program history. “She’s not really up, she’s not really down,” said Gustavsen, who’s now a physical education teacher at Gallatin. “As a setter and a leader of your team, you’ve got to have an even-keeled energy, and she definitely had that in high school.”As of Thursday, Lynch had the sixth-most assists in MSU history, 54 away from cracking the top five. She’s proud of the accomplishment while recognizing that assists are so dependent on the execution of the hitters on her team.“You want the athletes to give everything they've got, but somehow miraculously in their senior year, they find a little bit more,” Jones said. “For Allie, recognizing that this is the end of the road this season for her, she's really come in with a real dedication and focus.“... Her urgency is more about wanting to leave this team in a better place and wanting to do right by her teammates. She's got a very selfless attitude.”The Bobcats (11-12, 7-5) have four regular-season matches left, then head to Ogden, Utah, on Nov. 18 for the Big Sky tournament. The furthest they’ve advanced at the tournament in Lynch’s career was the semifinals in 2019, when they earned their first conference tourney win since 2005.Whatever happens in Ogden, Lynch knows her career will be over soon.“It's definitely kind of weird thinking about this being my last season,” she said. “Every time we go somewhere, it's like checking it off the list.”Lynch moved to Bozeman from Colorado when she was 9 years old, and she’s ready for “a new adventure,” she said. Lynch, a chemical and biological engineering major, has applied to several pharmaceutical engineering jobs on the east coast.That doesn’t mean she wants to forget about her experiences in Bozeman, other than the turbulent 2017 year and the pandemic. Lynch enjoys when people come up to her at the store and wish her luck in the upcoming match. Lynch moved to Bozeman from Colorado when she was 9 years old, and she's ready for "a new adventure," she said. Lynch, a chemical and biological engineering major, has applied to several pharmaceutical engineering jobs on the east coast.That doesn't mean she wants to forget about her experiences in Bozeman, other than the turbulent 2017 year and the pandemic. Lynch enjoys when people come up to her at the store and wish her luck in the upcoming match. She'll miss the thrill of victory, especially against the Griz.Some of her favorite memories involve coaching high school and club volleyball players. No number of assists or victories can quite measure up to the bonds she's formed with the girls she's mentored over the years."The way that volleyball brings especially girls in the community together, it's been awesome," Lynch said. "If there's anything that I would want to be remembered for, it's those relationships with the people that came after me."