Montana State volleyball wraps up regular season with loss to Sacramento State By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Nov 13, 2021

Montana State's Audrey Hofer sets the ball against Portland State on Oct. 16. Jack Murrey/Montana State Athletics

Sacramento State outhit Montana State .419 to .126 to cruise to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 win over the Bobcats in the regular season finale for both squads at The Nest on Saturday afternoon.Bridgette Smith paced Sacramento State (16-11, 10-6) with 15 kills and 10 digs.Montana State was led by Jordan Radick with nine kills, a .438 attack mark and four blocks. Hannah Scott finished with nine kills and eight digs. "We got completely outplayed," MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. "They were more engaged and had more passion for the game than we did, and that's concerning. However, we get a great opportunity to respond at the Big Sky Tournament beginning on Thursday."Sacramento State held advantages in kills, hitting percentage aces and digs. MSU outblocked the Hornets 7-6.Montana State finishes the regular season fourth in the Big Sky standings, tied with Sacramento State and Northern Arizona. The Bobcats will be the No. 4 seed and face fifth-seeded Northern Arizona in the first round, beginning on Nov. 18 in Ogden, Utah.