Montana State volleyball wins in four sets against Boise State By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Aug 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MSU’s Jordan Radick (10) and Jourdain Klein seal off the block against Boise State. Jack Murrey/MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State posted a weekend-high .279 attack mark and its block stymied Boise State en route to a 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14 victory Saturday afternoon in Bronco Gym.“Everyone turned up,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “Across the board, we had great contributions from the entire lineup. We talked prior to the match that we needed to play Bobcat volleyball and not worry who’s on the other side of the net. We served tough, put up a big block and really did a nice job digging around it. We executed what was presented to us.”MSU sophomore Kira Thomsen earned tournament MVP honors after recording 13 kills, a .357 attack mark, 13 digs and four aces. Her four aces helped Montana State (2-1) overcome an early deficit in the opening set, igniting the Bobcat offense as MSU built a 19-12 advantage following a kill by Hannah Scott. Montana State closed out the set on a kill via Jourdain Klein.Boise State (2-1) rallied in the second frame taking an 18-11 lead, but the Bobcats rattled off a 7-1 run sparked by four Scott kills pulling MSU to within 19-18. Thomsen tied the match at 20-all and with the set even at 22-all, MSU received an ace from Audrey Hofer, a block courtesy of Klein and Jordan Radick, followed by another Hofer ace to give the Bobcats the victory and a 2-0 lead.The third stanza featured eight ties and four lead changes. Leading 18-17 down the stretch, the Broncos outscored the Bobcats 7-3 winning the game on a block.MSU opened the fourth set taking a 4-1 lead on a Scott kill. Following three consecutive blocks by Klein and Emma Pence, the Bobcats held a 15-6 advantage cruising to the win on a Pence kill.Scott garnered all-tournament accolades posting a team-high 15 kills, while adding a .267 attack mark and nine digs. Christensen also earned all-tournament honors with a match-high 19 digs.Radick, a Bozeman High product, finished with nine kills, a .353 attack mark and three blocks, while Avery Turnage added eight kills and seven blocks. Klein added seven kills and four blocks, while Pence ended with five kills and a matched a career-best nine blocks.Bobcat setters Hofer and Allie Lynch dished out 26 and 21 assists, respectively. Lynch also reached double-digit digs with ten saves.Montana State will host its own tournament next week, beginning with SEC power Arkansas on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym. The Bobcats will face Portland on Friday night, and Utah State on Saturday afternoon.Gallatin girls soccer earns first win of year Gallatin earned its first win of the season on Saturday with a 2-1 road victory against Billings Senior.Junior Olivia Collins scored both Raptors goals off assists from Maria Matosich and Natalie Sippos.Gallatin improved to 1-0-1 this year. The team plays again at 3 p.m. Thursday at Great Falls High.Hawks boys soccer improves to 2-0Bozeman won its second game of the season on Saturday, netting a 2-0 win over Billings West.After a scoreless first half, the Hawks received goals from seniors Sam Robinson and Filmon Oberly in the second. Junior Torren Hill assisted on Robinson’s goal.Sophomore goalie Oliver Olsen recorded four saves in the win.The Hawks play next at 5 p.m. Thursday at Great Falls CMR.Raptors boys soccer falls to Billings SeniorGallatin fell to 0-2 this season following a 3-1 road loss to Billings Senior on Saturday.Sophomore Dylan Nelson scored an unassisted goal for the Raptors.Gallatin plays at Great Falls High at 3 p.m. Thursday.Hawks girls soccer drops to 0-2Bozeman lost a 4-1 decision at Billings West on Saturday. The only Hawks offense was supplied by a goal from sophomore Grace Thum off an assist from freshman Lucy Al-chokhachy.The team plays again at 3 p.m. Thursday at Great Falls CMR. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ace Msu Sport Kill Accolade Kira Thomsen Audrey Hofer Dig Soccer Win Recommended for you