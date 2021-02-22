It wasn’t the usual cast of characters that provided some big moments for Montana State on Sunday night.
Bobcats senior Hailey Merkes and freshman Avery Turnage, starting her first collegiate match, sparked the Bobcats in the fifth set, leading MSU to a 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7 victory over Idaho State in Shroyer Gym.
Leading 4-3 in the final frame following a Kira Thomsen kill, Merkes went to the service line for Montana State (6-2, 6-2 Big Sky). By the time she finished serving, which included an ace, the Bobcats held an 8-4 advantage. The run also included a kill by Turnage, her fourth of the match.
Turnage, a middle blocker from Idaho Falls, Idaho, posted her fifth kill to give MSU a 9-4 lead. Montana State outscored Idaho State 6-3 down the stretch, and Emma Pence’s solo block gave the Bobcats their fifth consecutive victory, three which have been in five sets.
The win also moved MSU into second in the Big Sky, tied with Northern Arizona, and two matches back of Weber State.
“This match wasn’t that much different than Saturday,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “We know that Hannah (Scott) and Kira are going to go out there and perform. But I thought Hailey came up with some big swings, and her serving was very timely. Avery is a really crafty player, and she hits shots that you don’t often see and that are hard to defend. She just played pretty freely, and it was impressive to see.”
The first four sets were a back-and-forth battle. In all, there were 27 ties and 13 lead changes. The Bobcats won the opening set on a Thomsen kill, as both she and Scott knocked down six kills apiece.
Idaho State built a sizeable lead in the second set before MSU closed to within 20-19 on a Thomsen kill. The Bengals closed out the set with a 5-0 run, winning on a Kennedee Tracy service ace.
MSU broke away from a 10-all tie in the third set with four unanswered points, sparked by a Thomsen ace, a Jourdain Klein kill and a Pence winner. The Bobcats had the advantage for the remainder of the set, taking a 2-1 lead following an Idaho State service error.
The fourth set featured 13 ties and five lead changes. Tied at 21, the Bengals used three Bobcat miscues, forcing a fifth and deciding set on an MSU service error.
“The first four sets, we were waiting for someone to take control,” Jones said. “In the fifth set, you saw the outsides take control and put a stamp on it. I’m really proud of the team for their response in Set 5. I think they realize they can play that well anytime they want and take care of business.”
Scott paced the Bobcats with a match-high 20 kills. It was Scott’s second straight match over the 20-kill mark as she posted a career-high 25 on Saturday. Thomsen posted her second consecutive double-double and third of the season with 15 kills and 15 digs.
Merkes recorded nine kills, four digs and an ace. Turnage finished with five kills, a .455 attack mark and four blocks. Setters Delaney Shearan and Allie Lynch dished out 29 and 19 assists, respectively.
Defensively, Alexis Goroski led the Bobcats with 18 saves while Scott had 13 and Shearan had 11. Pence finished with a match-high eight blocks to go along with seven kills.
The Bobcats host Portland State at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Shroyer Gym.
