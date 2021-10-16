Montana State volleyball winning streak snapped by Portland State By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Oct 16, 2021 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State’s Kira Thomsen celebrates a point against Long Beach State in Boise, Idaho, earlier this season. MSU Athletics/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In a four-set match that featured 31 ties and 11 lead changes, Portland State captured the close games it needed en route to a 34-32, 17-25, 27-25, 25-17 victory over Montana State on Saturday afternoon in Shroyer Gym.Montana State (9-10, 5-3) held a 22-18 advantage in the opening set following a Portland State (13-6, 7-1) hitting error. The Vikings responded, rattling off six straight points to hold a 24-22 lead. MSU battled back to tie the set at 24-all on a Kira Thomsen kill and the Bobcats held five set points down the stretch, which PSU answered. The Vikings held four set points as well during the extra session, but MSU was unable to rally late as PSU closed out the set on a Parker Webb kill and a Bobcat hitting miscue.“We left the door open, and Portland State took advantage,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “As hard as it is to lose that match, I truly believe we are right where we need to be. Portland State showed us where we need to improve to win a Big Sky championship.” MSU regained its momentum in the second stanza jumping out to a 17-9 lead following a block by Jourdain Klein and Emma Pence. The Bobcats won the set on a Portland State hitting error. Montana State outhit the Vikings .207 to .028 to even the match.The third set mirrored the first with MSU getting out early before letting the Vikings back in with an 8-3 run at the midway mark of the frame. Portland State held a 22-20 lead before an Avery Turnage kill and a block by Turnage and Jordan Radick evened the contest at 23-all. Following an ace by MSU’s Hannah Scott, the Bobcats held set point, but the Vikings rattled off three points on a Webb kill sandwiched between two MSU hitting errors. Portland State got out to an early 4-1 lead in the final set and never relinquished the lead. Ahead 16-15 at the midway mark of the frame, the Vikings went on a 5-1 run, eventually winning the match on a kill by Gabby Hollins. “We’re a very good volleyball team,” Jones said. “But we had little moments and lapses and when you play a top team, they’re going to take advantage.“I feel we’re still in a great situation. We’re hitting the halfway point of Big Sky play and we will be able to make the changes and adjustments we need, because we have the athletes to do so.”Thomsen led MSU with 15 kills, while Scott 13, Radick 11 and Klein 10 also reached double-figure kill totals. MSU outhit PSU .221 to .213, but the Vikings held a 65-61 advantage in kills and a 75-63 lead in digs.Scott and Allie Lynch each posted double-doubles as Scott finished with 11 digs, while Lynch dished out 27 assists and added 13 digs. Libero Libby Christensen paced MSU with 19 digs. At the net, Pence led all players with eight blocks, including a career four solo blocks.MSU travels to Northern Arizona on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannah Scott Kill Lead Sport Volleyball Viking Allie Lynch Portland Athlete Recommended for you