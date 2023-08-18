Let the news come to you

The Montana State volleyball team was picked fourth in the 2023 Big Sky Conference preseason poll as voted by the league’s coaches on Thursday morning.

Northern Colorado, Weber State and Portland State were tabbed the top three squads, respectively. Coaches could not vote for their own team. The Bobcats received one first-place vote.

Northern Colorado, the reigning conference champion, garnered 80 points, including eight first-place votes, while Weber State totaled 69 points (one first-place vote) and Portland State 61. Montana State recorded 53 points followed by Sacramento State (51), Montana (41), Northern Arizona (36), Eastern Washington (28), Idaho State (20) and Idaho (11).


