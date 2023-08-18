The Montana State volleyball team was picked fourth in the 2023 Big Sky Conference preseason poll as voted by the league’s coaches on Thursday morning.
Northern Colorado, Weber State and Portland State were tabbed the top three squads, respectively. Coaches could not vote for their own team. The Bobcats received one first-place vote.
Northern Colorado, the reigning conference champion, garnered 80 points, including eight first-place votes, while Weber State totaled 69 points (one first-place vote) and Portland State 61. Montana State recorded 53 points followed by Sacramento State (51), Montana (41), Northern Arizona (36), Eastern Washington (28), Idaho State (20) and Idaho (11).
“My feeling about preseason polls is that it is for the fans,” said MSU first-year head coach Matt Houk. “And it’s great. We want fans engaged, and we want fans excited.
“For us, it means nothing right now,” he added. “No one has hit a serve yet, and it’s all based basically on how teams did last year. I do think preseason polls are great for sports, and I’m glad our league does them.”
The Bobcats went 14-16 overall and 9-7 in Big Sky play last season and advanced to the semifinals of the league tournament after upsetting No. 2 seed Weber State on its home court. MSU returns fifteen letterwinners, including five starters and a libero.
MSU faces Wyoming at 5 p.m. Saturday in exhibition action at Cody (Wyo.) High School, before opening the season against Pac-12 opponent Oregon State on Friday, Aug. 25 at 12:30 p.m. in Shroyer Gym as part of the Bobcat Blackridge Invite.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.