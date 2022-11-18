Let the news come to you

Montana State rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third set, fighting off four set points, en route to a 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 sweep over Weber State on Thursday night in Swenson Gym.

Montana State (12-15, 8-7) trailed 23-12 before the momentum switched to the Bobcats. MSU rattled off eight unanswered points, closing within 23-20, but a Weber State (16-10, 10-5) kill by Baylee Bodily gave WSU set point. MSU followed with a Jordan Radick kill, a Courtney Weatherby service ace and two kills by Kira Thomsen to even the score at 24-all. MSU capped the match with kills from Camryn Greenwald and Thomsen, winning on a 6-0 run.

“I don’t know what to say,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “I didn’t do anything. I just watched. You could feel their belief in each other, and they went with it. They executed a great game plan and stayed focused against Weber State which is a very disciplined program.”


