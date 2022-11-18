Montana State rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third set, fighting off four set points, en route to a 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 sweep over Weber State on Thursday night in Swenson Gym.
Montana State (12-15, 8-7) trailed 23-12 before the momentum switched to the Bobcats. MSU rattled off eight unanswered points, closing within 23-20, but a Weber State (16-10, 10-5) kill by Baylee Bodily gave WSU set point. MSU followed with a Jordan Radick kill, a Courtney Weatherby service ace and two kills by Kira Thomsen to even the score at 24-all. MSU capped the match with kills from Camryn Greenwald and Thomsen, winning on a 6-0 run.
“I don’t know what to say,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “I didn’t do anything. I just watched. You could feel their belief in each other, and they went with it. They executed a great game plan and stayed focused against Weber State which is a very disciplined program.”
MSU set up its third-set heroics by pulling away at 9-all in the opening set with a 4-0 run behind the serving of Weatherby. The Wildcats closed the margin to two points down the stretch but could get no closer as Greenwald’s kill gave MSU the win and a 1-0 lead. Greenwald and Thomsen sparked the opening frame with three kills apiece.
Trailing 13-11 in the second set, Montana State went on a 4-0 run behind kills from Greenwald, Jourdain Klein and Thomsen and never relinquished its lead the rest of the stanza. Greenwald posted five kills to pace the Bobcats in the set.
Greenwald matched a career high by leading the Bobcats with 11 kills, while Thomsen added 10. For the match, MSU out-hit WSU .171 to .154 as Nellie Reese and Delaney Shearan dished out 20 and 17 assists, respectively. Also contributing to the Bobcat offense were Radick and Klein with seven and six kills. Weatherby matched a career-high three aces, while Emma Pence added two.
“Camryn had a great performance,” Aiazzi said. “She worked hard all week getting in extra reps. As a team, we really got back to the X’s and O’s and that showed tonight.”
Defensively, Montana State was led by Lauren Lindseth with a match-high 20 digs. Klein and Radick paced MSU at the net with three and two blocks, respectively.
“We made some switches looking for the right lineup,” Aiazzi said. “We used our depth and had some kids come in and step into important roles. Everyone came to do their job. We’re still building toward the tournament.”
Montana State closes out the regular season at Idaho State at 7 p.m. Saturday in Pocatello.
