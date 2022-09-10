North Dakota State out-hit Montana State .305 to .127 en route to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday morning in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse in Fargo, North Dakota.
Montana State’s (3-6) middle blocking tandem of Emma Pence and Jordan Radick guided MSU with 10 and eight kills, respectively. Both posted .389 attack marks on 18 swings. In addition, Pence, who was named MVP of the North Dakota Tournament on Friday, chipped in three service aces and three blocks.
“It just came down to ball control,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “When we were able to get the ball to our middles, we were efficient. We just didn’t get it to them enough. Both Pence and Radick had a great three-match run over the weekend and are getting very comfortable with their game. We still need to get all our pieces going at the same time.”
Defensively, Maci Abshier and Shayla Webber led the Bobcats with seven digs, while Jourdain Klein paced MSU at the net with a team-high four blocks.
North Dakota State (6-3) was led by Ali Hinze with 12 kills and 16 digs. The Bison also held advantages in kills (49-33) and digs (59-33).
MSU will host the Bobcat Invitational beginning on Thursday when it faces Boise State at 7 p.m. in Shroyer Gym.
