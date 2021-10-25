Montana State volleyball sweeps past Southern Utah By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Oct 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State outside hitter Jourdain Klein had her most efficient outing of the season, leading the Bobcats to a 25-7, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of Southern Utah on Saturday afternoon in America First Center.The product of Ennis finished with 11 kills, a .391 attack mark, a career-high six service aces and six blocks. As a team, Montana State (11-10, 7-3) held advantages in kills, hitting percentage, aces, digs and blocks.“It was a battle of serve-receive and we won that,” MSU fifth-year head coach Daniel Jones said. “We were able to keep our foot on the pedal all the way through, and that’s something we can be proud of.” MSU jumped out to an early 7-1 lead in the opening set on a Klein ace and outhit Southern Utah (6-16, 2-8) .460 to -.125. The Bobcats closed out the frame as Klein and Emma Pence combined for a block.SUU turned the momentum momentarily in set two, going up 4-0, but the Bobcats responded with a 6-2 run. The contest was tied at 10-all before MSU used three straight points capped by a Kira Thomsen ace to distance themselves from the T-Birds. The Bobcats held the lead the remainder of the game, winning for the second time on a block via Klein and Pence.“We had a few hiccups and moments in set two,” Jones said. “They applied some pressure, but we responded very well.” Klein posted three consecutive aces in the final set, giving the Bobcats a 4-0 lead, and MSU never looked back to complete the weekend sweep.Also contributing to the Bobcat attack were Hannah Scott and Jordan Radick with eight kills apiece. Radick finished with a .700 attack mark and four blocks, while Scott hit .438 and added five digs.MSU setters Delaney Shearan and Allie Lynch dished out 20 and 19 assists, respectively. Defensively, Pence finished with six blocks, while Libby Christensen and Courtney Weatherby registered 16 and 10 digs, respectively.SUU was paced by Stacey Hone with eight kills.MSU hosts Montana in the second Brawl of the Wild contest this season on Tuesday night in Shroyer Gym. The Bobcats defeated the Griz 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 on Sept. 21 in Missoula Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Ace Jourdain Klein Sport Volleyball Utah Montana Kill Jordan Radick Recommended for you