Montana State volleyball sweeps past Idaho By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Parker Cotton Author email Nov 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Montana State's Hannah Scott hits the ball against Montana on Oct. 27. Jack Murrey/MSU Montana State outhit Idaho .315 to .136 en route to a 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 sweep of the Vandals on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.Montana State (12-12, 8-5) jumped out early in the opening set taking a 23-8 lead following an Idaho (5-17, 2-11) hitting error. The Bobcats closed out the set on a Kira Thomsen kill that went off the Vandal block."That was one of the best effort matches we've had all year," MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. "They came out motivated and united in their goal. Our effort was contagious and that really showed early, and we were able to sustain it." UI scored the first point of the second game, its only lead of the match, before MSU rattled off a 6-1 run. The Bobcats held a 17-14 advantage at the midpoint of the set on a Thomsen kill but Idaho answered to even the contest at 18-all. Leading 20-19, MSU went on a 5-1 run, winning the set on a block by Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick.The Bobcats hit .344 in the final frame, staking a 19-10 lead on a Thomsen kill. The Vandals closed to within three points late but would get no closer as a Hannah Scott kill gave MSU the victory. Thomsen recorded a match best 12 kills with a .409 attack mark. She also added seven digs and a service ace. Emma Pence and Scott each added nine kills, while Klein ended with seven kills and a .353 attack mark.MSU setters Allie Lynch and Audrey Hofer dished out 20 and 19 assists, respectively, and combined for 16 digs. Defensively, the Bobcats were paced by Courtney Weatherby and Scott with 12 and 10 saves, apiece. Weatherby, a freshman from Kuna, Idaho, received her first start of the season as libero.The Bobcats held advantages in kills, hitting percentage, assists, aces and digs. Idaho out-blocked MSU 8-3.Montana State closes out its home schedule on Saturday when it hosts Eastern Washington at noon. The Bobcats will honor seniors Libby Christensen, Lynch, Scott and Emma West prior to first serve. Tags Kill Idaho Sport Volleyball Msu Allie Lynch Hannah Scott Kira Thomsen Ace Parker Cotton