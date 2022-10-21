Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State’s middle blocking tandem of Emma Pence and Jordan Radick combined for 20 kills and a .447 attack percentage, while freshman libero Lauren Lindseth guided the Bobcats defensively with 20 digs, as MSU posted its second consecutive sweep with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 decision over Idaho State on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.

Montana State (8-12, 4-4 Big Sky) broke away at 18-17 with a 5-1 run and captured the opening set on a kill by Jourdain Klein. The Bobcats out-hit Idaho State (10-11, 2-6) .405 to .290 in the first frame.

“Our middles were very productive and worked hard all night,” said acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “(Setter) Audrey (Hofer) did a great job finding them and making them part of the offense.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you