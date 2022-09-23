Let the news come to you

Montana State hit a season-high .325 from the field, while holding Eastern Washington to .119 as the Bobcats earned their first straight set sweep with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-18 victory over the Eagles in the Big Sky Conference opener for both squads on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.

Montana State (5-8, 1-0) got a big boost from junior middle blocker Emma Pence, who was sidelined last week with an illness. Pence finished with 12 kills and a career-high .632 attack mark. In addition, she had a match-high six blocks and two aces.

“I think playing the non-conference schedule that we did set us up for our performance tonight,” said acting MSU head coach Cole Aiazzi. “We’ve had to hit better shots and we’ve had to be cleaner.

