Nellie Stevenson, a 5-foot-11 sophomore setter and All-American at Feather River College in Quincy, California, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Montana State volleyball program for the 2023 campaign, first-year head coach Matt Houk announced on Monday afternoon.

Last fall, Stevenson guided Feather River to a 36-1 overall record, a 34-match winning streak and the California Community College Athletic Association state championship. For her efforts, the product of San Leandro, California, was named CCCAA tournament MVP. In the Golden Eagles three tournament matches, Stevenson posted 17 kills, 96 assists (10.7 apg) and 17 digs. In the championship match against American River, she recorded eight kills, 35 assists, two aces, seven digs and two blocks.

“Nellie is a fantastic all-around volleyball player and an even better setter,” Houk said. “She has a great handle on how to run an effective offense, and she has the grit and toughness it takes to ride fiercely straight into battle. She is a proven winner, and we are excited for her to suit up for the Bobcats this fall.”


