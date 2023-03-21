Nellie Stevenson, a 5-foot-11 sophomore setter and All-American at Feather River College in Quincy, California, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Montana State volleyball program for the 2023 campaign, first-year head coach Matt Houk announced on Monday afternoon.
Last fall, Stevenson guided Feather River to a 36-1 overall record, a 34-match winning streak and the California Community College Athletic Association state championship. For her efforts, the product of San Leandro, California, was named CCCAA tournament MVP. In the Golden Eagles three tournament matches, Stevenson posted 17 kills, 96 assists (10.7 apg) and 17 digs. In the championship match against American River, she recorded eight kills, 35 assists, two aces, seven digs and two blocks.
“Nellie is a fantastic all-around volleyball player and an even better setter,” Houk said. “She has a great handle on how to run an effective offense, and she has the grit and toughness it takes to ride fiercely straight into battle. She is a proven winner, and we are excited for her to suit up for the Bobcats this fall.”
Stevenson finished 2022 averaging 10.38 assists, 1.52 kills and 1.73 digs per set, while hitting .332 from the floor. She also chipped in 48 aces and added 35 total blocks. For her play, she garnered First-Team AVCA All-America accolades. In addition, Stevenson was named All-CCCAA, All-NorCal, and was the Golden Valley Conference MVP. During the season, she became the school’s first AVCA Two-Year National Player of the Week.
Stevenson was an all-conference performer at San Leandro High School and played club with UC Elite.
