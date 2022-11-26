Let the news come to you

Two days after knocking off No. 3 seed and host Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Montana State volleyball team ran out of steam as No. 2 Portland State handed the Bobcats a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-7 setback in semifinal action on Friday night in Swenson Gym.

Portland State, who advanced to face No. 1 Northern Colorado in the Big Sky title match on Saturday, outhit the Bobcats .319 to .151, while also holding advantages in kills, service aces, digs and blocks.

After trailing 2-0 and down 11-9 in the third set, Montana State (14-16) grabbed the momentum with a 10-0 run and closed out the set on a Portland State (18-11) hitting error. The momentum, however, was short-lived as the Vikings flexed their muscle in closing out the match on a 12-0 run.


