Kira Thomsen knocked down 13 kills while Emma Pence added nine kills, a .500 attack mark and four blocks to spark Montana State to a 25-20, 25-29, 25-13 victory over Northern Arizona on Sunday afternoon.
Montana State (2-2, 2-2 Big Sky) responded from a five-set loss to Northern Arizona (4-2, 4-2) on Saturday evening using an efficient .254 attack mark and producing a 44-30 advantage in kills.
“After Saturday’s loss, we knew he had to adjust our game plan,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “We couldn’t let their big hitters go off like they did. We made a couple adjustments for us defensively, and it paid off. (MSU assistant coach) Cole (Aiazzi) came up with a nice plan, and our kids executed really well and we were able to slow down their offense. Once we did that, it built momentum for us.”
The Bobcats rallied from an early 5-2 deficit in the opening set to take an 8-7 advantage and a lead they would never relinquish following a block by Hailey Merkes and Susanna Sovde. MSU built a five-point lead late on a Thomsen kill, and a block by Pence and Jourdain Klein gave the Bobcats the set win.
The second set featured nine ties and three lead changes in the early going. This was before the Bobcats took an 11-10 lead on a block by Pence and Klein.
Montana State rattled off a 7-3 run midway through the frame, taking an 18-13 lead on a Thomsen kill. NAU closed to within 19-18, but the Bobcats responded with a 6-1 run to close out the set.
MSU controlled the final set, taking an early 9-4 lead following a Thomsen kill. The Lumberjacks whittled the margin down to two before the Bobcats went on a 6-2 run. MSU took a 17-11 advantage on a kill by Hannah Scott. Following an NAU timeout, the Bobcats rattled off a 4-1 run to put the match away, winning on Thomsen’s 13th kill of the match.
For the match, MSU outhit NAU .254 to .143 and held advantages in aces (4-1) and digs (56-47). Defensively, the Bobcats had four players in double-figure digs, led by Scott with 11. Alexis Goroski, Delany Shearan and Thomsen each added 10 digs.
Montana State will travel to Missoula for a series against Montana on Feb. 14-15.
