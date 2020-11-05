Montana State, in conjunction with the Big Sky Conference, announced its 2021 league schedule Thursday.
The schedule features 11 teams playing 16 Big Sky matches over a nine-week period, beginning on Jan. 24 and concluding on March 22. Each team will have one open week of play.
The Bobcats, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Daniel Jones, will open its 2021 campaign at Northern Colorado on Jan. 24 and finish the season on March 22 at Weber State.
The Bobcats play at UNC on Jan. 24-25, vs. Northern Arizona Feb. 7-8, at Montana Feb. 14-15, vs. Idaho State Feb. 21-22, vs. Portland State Feb. 28 and March 1, at Idaho March 7-8, vs. Southern Utah March 14-15 and at Weber State March 21-22.
“I want to thank President Cruzado, Leon Costello and Camie Bechtold, and all of the athletic directors and presidents in the conference for putting this schedule together,” Jones said. “The amount of work that has gone into making this season a reality must not be overlooked.
“The challenges we face are not over, but today is an exciting day,” Jones added. “We, the team and staff alike, are excited to see who, where and when we will be playing. We’ve been working extremely hard to prepare for the moment we get to compete, and this announcement today helps fuel the fire to keep at the work. Jan. 24 cannot come soon enough.”
Every team will play four opponents at home and four on the road. The Sunday-Monday schedule reduces time away from campus as each team will face its eight league opponents in back-to-back matches on consecutive days at the same site.
The top eight teams in the standings at the end of the regular season will advance to the Big Sky Conference tournament hosted by Northern Colorado from March 31-April 2. The tournament champion will earn the Big Sky’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Northern Colorado is the defending conference champion.
The NCAA selection show will be held April 4. There will be a 48-team bracket, with 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large selections. The final site of the NCAA tournament is scheduled for April 23-25.
Each member institution will determine arena capacities in accordance with local and/or state health ordinances and government officials.
