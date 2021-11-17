Montana State volleyball readies to open Big Sky tournament Thursday By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Nov 17, 2021 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State’s Jordan Radick tips the ball over the net against Dixie State on Aug. 27 in Boise, Idaho. MSU Sports Information/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State enters the Big Sky Conference tournament on Thursday as winners of three of its past four matches.The Bobcats wrapped up the regular season with wins against Idaho, Eastern Washington and Portland State before falling to Sacramento State.MSU head coach Daniel Jones is hopeful the team can regain the form it exhibited in the three-match winning streak by the time the No. 4-seeded Bobcats take on fifth-seeded Northern Arizona at 4 p.m. Thursday in Ogden, Utah. “We were really satisfied to get a win at Portland State on Thursday night. That was probably one of the best matches I think we’ve put together this year,” Jones said. “Saturday (against Sacramento State), we were flat. There’s no way around it. Watching the film, we did a lot of uncharacteristic things. We missed a bunch of assignments. We need to be better than we were on Saturday, that’s for sure, if we’re going to do what we want to do this coming week.”Against the Vikings, Montana State (14-13, 10-6 Big Sky) won in five sets after losing the first and third games. Portland State ended the season as the third seed behind Weber State and Northern Colorado. A win over a top team at the end of the season helped solidify MSU’s mindset heading into the league’s tournament.“We’re all fired up,” Jones said. “We’ve got everything right there in front of us. The belief is there, and the talent is there.”Jones remembers well, though, being the third seed last season and suffering a five-set loss to sixth-seeded Southern Utah. It’s still fresh enough of an upset to prevent him from looking too far ahead.He said he’s counting on the team’s four seniors — Emma West, Libby Christensen, Allie Lynch and Hannah Scott — to get the rest of the team into the right mindset. “I think you’ve got to have a bigger fire in your belly,” Jones said of the transition to the postseason. “It’s a one-and-done situation, so you’ve got to go in there a little on edge. You’ve got to go in with a chip on your shoulder. That you’ve got a point to prove. … We all believe in the program we have the talent in the gym to win the championship.”Montana State won its only meeting with NAU this season, a five-set victory on Oct. 21 in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Lumberjacks have won five of their last seven matches since that loss to MSU.“They’ve got some all-conference players on their roster, and they’ve been playing well,” Jones said.NAU outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen was named to the All-Big Sky First Team earlier this week. Fellow hitters Ryann Davis and Morgan Gappmayer were named to the second team.MSU earned four spots on the Big Sky’s second team: Scott, Emma Pence, Kira Thomsen and Jordan Radick. Radick was also named the league’s Outstanding Freshman.If Montana State advances past NAU on Thursday, the Bobcats would face the winner of Weber State and eighth-seeded Montana on Friday. MSU lost its only match with the Wildcats this season, in five sets at home on Sept. 30. MSU split the series with UM, winning 3-0 in Missoula on Sept. 21 and losing in five sets in Bozeman on Oct. 26.In that latter match, Montana State lost the first two sets before winning the third and fourth. The Griz won the fifth set 17-15. Jones said he wouldn’t mind getting a little revenge against MSU’s primary rival if UM upsets Weber State. But he maintained that the team cannot get ahead of itself at this point in the year.“I won’t lie, it would be nice,” Jones said. “It would be really nice, but we have to get past NAU. That’s where our heads are at right now.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daniel Jones Msu Team Sport Montana Nau Win Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you