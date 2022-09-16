Let the news come to you

Montana State junior Avery Turnage recorded a career-high 16 kills to lead four Bobcats in double-figures as MSU rallied for a 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 win over defending Mountain West Conference champion Boise State on Thursday night in front of 1,153 fans in Shroyer Gym to open the Bobcat Invitational.

“I’m so proud of the response this group had in overcoming adversity and managing the week,” said MSU Associate Head Coach Cole Aiazzi. “We showed a lot of heart and fight and competed for every point. The crowd in Shroyer really energized the gym and our kids fed off that. It was unbelievable.”

Montana State (4-6) struggled to find its rhythm in the opening set as Boise State (8-2) took an 18-11 lead. MSU cut the margin to 18-14 but would get no closer as the Broncos won the opening set on a Lauren Ohlinger kill.

