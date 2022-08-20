The Montana State volleyball squad was picked to finish fourth in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll as voted by league coaches and announced on Friday afternoon.
Montana State finished fourth in the Big Sky last fall going 15-14 overall and 10-6 in conference action, advancing to the semifinals of the league tournament in November. The Bobcats return 12 letterwinners, including four starters.
MSU also boasts the return of three Second Team All-Big Sky performers: Kira Thomsen, Emma Pence, and Jordan Radick. Radick, a product of Bozeman High, was also the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year. Also returning to the rotation is Jourdain Klein (Ennis), who was a second team all-league selection during the 2021 spring season.
Defending Big Sky Tournament champion Northern Colorado was picked first in the preseason poll with 78 points, including six first-place nods. The Bears were followed by Weber State 70 (2), Portland State 66 (1), MSU 52 (1), Northern Arizona and Sacramento State 50, Eastern Washington and Montana 25, Idaho 21, and Idaho State 13.
Montana State opens its non-conference slate on Friday, Aug. 26, with the Bobcat Classic. MSU will face San Francisco on Friday at 10 a.m. and Grand Canyon at 7 p.m., before closing out play against St. Thomas on Saturday at 1 p.m.
