The Montana State volleyball squad was picked to finish fourth in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll as voted by league coaches and announced on Friday afternoon.

Montana State finished fourth in the Big Sky last fall going 15-14 overall and 10-6 in conference action, advancing to the semifinals of the league tournament in November. The Bobcats return 12 letterwinners, including four starters.

MSU also boasts the return of three Second Team All-Big Sky performers: Kira Thomsen, Emma Pence, and Jordan Radick. Radick, a product of Bozeman High, was also the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year. Also returning to the rotation is Jourdain Klein (Ennis), who was a second team all-league selection during the 2021 spring season.

