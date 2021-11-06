Montana State volleyball pick up senior day win against Eastern Washington By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Nov 6, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State’s Allie Lynch sets the ball during an exhibition against TCU on Aug. 19 at Shroyer Gym. Garrett Becker / MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ennis product Jourdain Klein posted a career-high 16 kills and a match-best .556 attack mark to lift Montana State to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Eastern Washington on Senior Day on Saturday in Shroyer Gym.Despite out-hitting Eastern Washington (10-12, 6-8) in the first set, the Eagles won the serve-pass game, posting four aces and using two Montana State (13-12, 9-5) service errors to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.“I think the emotion of Senior Day got to us early,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “Once we were able to flip the serve-pass game we got a hold of the match.” The second set featured 11 ties and four lead changes. Leading 18-17, three consecutive kills by Klein and an Allie Lynch ace gave the Bobcats a five-point cushion. MSU closed out the set on a kill by Kira Thomsen.MSU outhit EWU .315 to .103 in the final two sets and used a strong service game to keep Eastern Washington out of system. Offensively, Klein notched eight kills and Hannah Scott seven, in the last two frames.“Offensively, we had a very nice week,” Jones said. “Today, we had a lot of balance and ran an efficient attack.” In the two matches against Idaho and Eastern Washington, MSU hit .304 and averaged 15.7 kills per set.Also reaching double-figure kills against the Eagles were Thomsen with 12 and Scott with 11. Lynch and Audrey Hofer dished out 28 and 27 assists, respectively.Defensively, MSU was led by Courtney Weatherby with a career-high 16 digs, while Thomsen added 13 and Hofer 11.Eastern Washington was paced by Katie Fleck with 13 kills and two blocks.Montana State closes out the regular season next week at Portland State and Sacramento State. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jourdain Klein Kill Sport Serve Washington Set Attack Allie Lynch Recommended for you