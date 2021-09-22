Montana State volleyball opens Big Sky play with sweep of Griz By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Sep 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State’s Jordan Radick celebrates a kill against Dixie State earlier in the season. Jack Murrey/MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State used a 12-5 advantage in blocks and received a stellar performance from true freshman Jordan Radick to cruise past Montana 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 in the Big Sky Conference opener for both squads on Tuesday night in Dahlberg Arena.Montana State (5-7, 1-0) won in Missoula for the fourth consecutive time, winning the third Main Line Trophy match. Radick, a product of Bozeman, posted eight kills, a match-high .467 attack mark and added four blocks to guide the Bobcats to its seventh win in nine tries against Montana (5-6, 0-1).MSU did most of its damage at the net, averaging 4.00 blocks per set with sophomore Emma Pence leading the way with eight stuffs. Sophomore Avery Turnage added five blocks, while three other players notched two apiece. “Our blocking performance comes off the back of our serve-receive,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones, who is now 7-2 all-time versus his rival. “We were able to serve tough and push them out of system. One of our strengths is blocking, and it’s not an easy skill to attain. Blocks are momentum changers, and they can suck the air out of a hostile environment.”It took the Bobcats a few points in the opening set to find an offensive rhythm, but two plays from Kira Thomsen – a kill and service ace – jumpstarted MSU and a Radick kill gave the Cats a 12-7 lead. Montana chipped the margin down to two points, but Montana State answered with a 5-1 run and took the first frame on a Pence kill.“They started serving us short and it took a few moments to adjust,” Jones said. “Our passing game came together, and we were able to get our offense going.”The Grizzlies got out to an early 7-3 lead in the second set before the Bobcats rattled off a 9-0 run sparked by three blocks.MSU held a 24-21 advantage on a Turnage kill, but UM fought off two set points to pull within 24-23. Following a MSU timeout, Thomsen and Pence combined for a block and the Bobcats went up 2-0.Much like the second stanza, UM got out to a 7-3 lead in the final set before MSU went on a 7-2 run as Jourdain Klein tallied back-to-back kills giving the Bobcats a 10-9 advantage. MSU never trailed again. Fittingly, MSU finished the straight set sweep on a block by Radick and Klein.“This is a special rivalry, and Montana provided us a hostile environment,” Jones said. “I think our non-conference schedule really set us up for this match. I’m proud of the way our kids handled the situation and we’re happy to have our first win of the Big Sky Conference season.”Also contributing to the Bobcat attack were Hannah Scott with eight kills, while Klein and Turnage added six and five, respectively. Setter Allie Lynch and Audrey Hofer each dished out 15 assists, and Lynch, a Bozeman High grad, added two aces and a team-high eight digs.For the match, the Bobcats outhit the Grizzlies .229 to .052 and held a 35-32 advantage in kills.Montana State will travel to Northern Colorado on Saturday for a 7 p.m. encounter with the Bears.School-record performance earns national honor for Rocky libero EmbryRocky Mountain College defensive specialist Ayla Embry on Tuesday was named the NAIA national defensive player of the week. Embry set the school record for digs during a match on Saturday against Montana Western at the Frontier Preview tournament in Havre. Western won the match in five sets, but Embry set the record with 58 digs.Embry, a junior from Bozeman, leads the nation with 468 total digs and is also No. 1 with an average of 7.2 digs per set. As a team, Rocky ranks No. 1 nationally in digs and is second in digs per set.MSU golf cards season low round to close Kelsey Chugg InviteMontana State recorded its lowest 18-hole score in two years to complete play Tuesday at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational at Wolf Creek Resort Golf Course in Utah.Four Bobcats finished their third round appearances by shooting in the 70s en route to a team score of 302. That mark was the best for MSU since the team’s September 2019 showing at the Battle at Old Works.“This is what I’m looking for,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said of her team’s play on Tuesday. “We’ve talked about it the whole season so far that we’ve got to be around 300 to have a shot. We gave up some shots, but they also held it together.”Kameryn Basye led the way for the Bobcats by firing an even-par 72 in the third round to match her second round score. Her 6-over-par 222 through 54 holes placed her third overall, three strokes behind tournament runner-up Pluem Yongyuan of Southern Utah and four strokes behind medalist Taitum Beck of Weber State.The third-place showing for Basye was her best finish as a collegiate golfer and was the Bobcats’ first top-three finish by an individual in two years.“I’m proud of Kameryn,” Brittany Basye said. “She got to two (strokes) down, but then bogeyed and double bogeyed, so I knew she needed to birdie (hole) 18 and she did to finish even par. She’s got a few things she’s got to work on, but she’s finding a rhythm and that’s good for her.”Completing MSU’s team score on Tuesday were Jordan Briggs, Cora Rosanova and Hannah Rosanova. Briggs shot 76 to match her first-round score, while both Rosanovas carded 77s. Briggs tied for 13th overall behind a 15-over 231. Cora Rosanova concluded her first college event tied for 27th with 238. Hannah Rosanova had her best round of the tournament Tuesday and tied for 44th with 251.Bailey Anderson rounded out the Bobcats lineup by tying for 37th with her 54-hole score of 245."College golf is a team game, we need everybody," Basye said. "If one player isn't playing well, you need your teammates to step up and help you out, and we had that today."This team jells which I'm happy about. It was a pretty good outing for Cora in her debut, so I'm pretty proud of her performance as well."Montana State finished with a tournament score of 925 (309-314-302) and placed fourth in the team standings narrowly behind Northern Colorado (922) and Southern Utah (924). Host Weber State won the title with 898.The Bobcats are set to host the Battle at Old Works next at Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Monday and runs through Tuesday. Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.