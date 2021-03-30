For the first time since 2004, Montana State placed four players on the all-Big Sky Conference squads, announced by the league and voted by the league on Tuesday.
MSU's sophomore duo of Emma Pence and Kira Thomsen garnered first-team accolades for their efforts leading the Bobcats to a 10-4 record and a third-place finish in the Big Sky Conference, its best showing since the '04 campaign.
Pence, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Carson City, Nevada, finished second in the Big Sky in blocking by averaging 1.38 per set. She was also fourth with a .317 attack mark.
"Emma really grabbed a gear during the Covid-19 layoff," said head coach Daniel Jones. "I could not be happier for her that she achieved this recognition from the coaches. It is a great reward for the commitment and toughness she has shown. She’s proven she is a threat on both offense and defense."
Thomsen, a 5-10 outside hitter from Parker, Colorado, finished fifth in the Big Sky with 3.57 kills per set. She was also sixth with 4.07 points per set.
"Kira has had a breakout year," Jones said. "She proved in her freshman campaign that she could compete at this level and at times take over matches. The commitment Kira has to her craft sets a standard in our program that is helping to put us in a position to win championships. She is a leader through both her words and actions."
Outside hitters Hannah Scott and Jourdain Klein were each named to the second-team.
Scott, who was an all-league player last season as well, averaged 2.91 kills and 2.23 digs per set. The 5-10 senior from Hawthorne, Calif., posted a career-high 25 kills as the Bobcat defeated Idaho State in February.
"Hannah continues to be one of our most threatening players," Jones said. "She carries a huge workload for us, scoring points, passing and playing defense. She’s a true six-rotation player who plays the whole game at a very high level."
Klein, a redshirt freshman from Ennis, averaged 1.68 kills per set and finished eighth in the Big Sky averaging 1.02 blocks per contest. Klein notched a season-best 14 kills in MSU's win over Portland State.
"She has come into this league as an elite athlete from a small Class C school," Jones said of Klein. "She redshirted in 2019 and the growth we have witnessed since her arrival has had us excited on a daily basis. This recognition from the league is just the beginning. She knows there is a lot of growth still ahead of her, and I can’t wait to see what she is capable of achieving."
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.