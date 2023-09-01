Montana State volleyball

Montana State's Nellie Stevenson sets the ball during a match against St. Thomas on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minnesota. 

 Kylie Macziewski/St. Thomas Athletics

Montana State fought off three set points in the fourth game and Kira Thomsen’s 28th kill of the match gave the Bobcats a 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 29-27 victory over St. Thomas in the opening match of the Tommie Invitational on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minnesota. 

Montana State’s 4-0 start to the season is the program’s best since a Dave Gantt-led squad went 12-0 to begin the 2001 campaign.

The Bobcats opened the contest taking an early 7-4 advantage on a Madilyn Siebler kill. Siebler, a sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska, struck again to give MSU an 18-12 lead at the midway mark and Montana State closed out the frame on a 6-0 run capped by a Lauren Lindseth service ace.


