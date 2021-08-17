Montana State Bobcats volleyball (copy)

Montana State’s Jourdain Klein (9) and Emma Pence (12) go up for a block against Portland State in March at Shroyer Gym.

 MSU Sports Information/Contributed

Montana State faces a challenge on Thursday by welcoming TCU to Shroyer Gym for an exhibition match before the official start of the 2021 season. The 'Cats and Horned Frogs are scheduled to start their contest at 7 p.m.

Thursday's exhibition versus TCU is the first for MSU since its appearance at the Big Sky Conference tournament in March. The Bobcats are coming off a 10-5 season that took place during the winter months. The squad returns all but two players from a season ago.

"It's really exciting, and it's been a long time coming," Montana State head coach Daniel Jones said of his program's return to a fall schedule. "I know it's a short turnaround from the spring season, but we're looking forward to getting out there in front of our friends, family and fans.

"It's a unique opportunity to have a Power Five program like TCU in town. They're doing a team retreat up here in Bozeman and reached out about an exhibition match, so it's a great opportunity to test ourselves against a very good Big 12 team."

TCU went 4-17 during the truncated 2020-21 campaign, but hold the edge in the most recent history against MSU. The two teams squared off in the "Fight in The Fort" tournament hosted by TCU in Fort Worth on Sept. 8, 2018, with the Frogs claiming a three-set victory over the 'Cats.

"They are a very clean volleyball team, and they play great systematic volleyball," Jones said. "I think what we see personnel wise will be different because we've moved on from some athletes with graduations and whatnot, but systematically I'm expecting them to be very similar to what we've seen them do in the past which will challenge us.

"It'll be a nice measuring stick to see how we've grown over the same timeline as their development."

The Bobcats open the season a little over a week after their exhibition debut at Boise State's home tournament. The matchup in Shroyer Gym Thursday will serve as a home precursor to MSU's Bobcat Classic that the program will host from Sept. 2-4 featuring Arkansas, Portland and Utah State.

"These early season matches like this exhibition are great for our players to get them in their jerseys and have them compete in front of fans," Jones said. "There's always nerves associated with that and that's good because it means that it matters, it's good for them to get accustomed to that feeling.

"The big goal for me is going to be seeing their effort and attitude. How do they respond to the bright lights? I want to see them be able to give a full effort and have a good attitude regardless of the outcome of the match."

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

