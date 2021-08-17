Montana State volleyball hosts TCU in Thursday exhibition By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Parker Cotton Author email Aug 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State’s Jourdain Klein (9) and Emma Pence (12) go up for a block against Portland State in March at Shroyer Gym. MSU Sports Information/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State faces a challenge on Thursday by welcoming TCU to Shroyer Gym for an exhibition match before the official start of the 2021 season. The 'Cats and Horned Frogs are scheduled to start their contest at 7 p.m.Thursday's exhibition versus TCU is the first for MSU since its appearance at the Big Sky Conference tournament in March. The Bobcats are coming off a 10-5 season that took place during the winter months. The squad returns all but two players from a season ago."It's really exciting, and it's been a long time coming," Montana State head coach Daniel Jones said of his program's return to a fall schedule. "I know it's a short turnaround from the spring season, but we're looking forward to getting out there in front of our friends, family and fans. "It's a unique opportunity to have a Power Five program like TCU in town. They're doing a team retreat up here in Bozeman and reached out about an exhibition match, so it's a great opportunity to test ourselves against a very good Big 12 team."TCU went 4-17 during the truncated 2020-21 campaign, but hold the edge in the most recent history against MSU. The two teams squared off in the "Fight in The Fort" tournament hosted by TCU in Fort Worth on Sept. 8, 2018, with the Frogs claiming a three-set victory over the 'Cats. "They are a very clean volleyball team, and they play great systematic volleyball," Jones said. "I think what we see personnel wise will be different because we've moved on from some athletes with graduations and whatnot, but systematically I'm expecting them to be very similar to what we've seen them do in the past which will challenge us."It'll be a nice measuring stick to see how we've grown over the same timeline as their development."The Bobcats open the season a little over a week after their exhibition debut at Boise State's home tournament. The matchup in Shroyer Gym Thursday will serve as a home precursor to MSU's Bobcat Classic that the program will host from Sept. 2-4 featuring Arkansas, Portland and Utah State."These early season matches like this exhibition are great for our players to get them in their jerseys and have them compete in front of fans," Jones said. "There's always nerves associated with that and that's good because it means that it matters, it's good for them to get accustomed to that feeling."The big goal for me is going to be seeing their effort and attitude. How do they respond to the bright lights? I want to see them be able to give a full effort and have a good attitude regardless of the outcome of the match." Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Exhibition Tcu Volleyball Sport Match Daniel Jones Tournament Horned Frogs Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you